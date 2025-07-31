PKL 12 Schedule Announced: Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Fixtures, Dates, And Venues Revealed

Pro Kabaddi League season 12 is going to start from 29 August and it will run till 23 October. This time league will happen in 4 cities. Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi is hosting the matches this time.

PKL 2025 Match Will Play in 4 Different Cities

First leg will happen in Vizag from 29 August to 11 September. After that teams go Jaipur from 12 to 28 September. Then matches will happen in Chennai from 29 September to 12 October. Last leg of league will be in Delhi between 13 to 23 October.

This is first time after 7 year PKL is coming back to Vizag. First match is Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas. After that Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan on same day. Both matches will be in Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Haryana Steelers will play first match on August 31 against Bengal Warriorz. They are title holder of last season.

PKL 2025 Full Match List is Out

Here is full schedule of all matches of league stage:

VIZAG MATCHES

Aug 29 – Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Aug 29 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Aug 30 – Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

Aug 30 – U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

Aug 31 – Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Aug 31 – Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

Sep 1 – Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas

Sep 1 – Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

Sep 2 – Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 2 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Sep 3 – Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Sep 3 – Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Sep 4 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

Sep 4 – Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

Sep 5 – U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 5 – Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

Sep 6 – Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 6 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

Sep 7 – Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

Sep 7 – Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sep 8 – Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 8 – Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Sep 9 – Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

Sep 9 – Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sep 10 – U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Sep 10 – UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

Sep 11 – U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

Sep 11 – Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants

Jaipur and Chennai will see big kabaddi fights

JAIPUR MATCHES

Sep 12 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 12 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Sep 13 – UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sep 13 – Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

Sep 15 – Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Sep 15 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Sep 16 – UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors

Sep 16 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 17 – Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

Sep 17 – Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

Sep 18 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

Sep 18 – U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Sep 19 – Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Sep 19 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

Sep 20 – Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

Sep 20 – Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 22 – Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 22 – Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

Sep 23 – Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

Sep 23 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

Sep 25 – Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

Sep 25 – Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

Sep 27 – Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

Sep 27 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

CHENNAI MATCHES

Sep 29 – UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

Sep 29 – Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

Sep 30 – Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Sep 30 – Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

Oct 1 – Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Oct 1 – U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Oct 2 – Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2 – Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

Oct 3 – Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas

Oct 3 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

Oct 4 – Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Oct 4 – Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

Oct 5 – UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

Oct 5 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Oct 6 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Oct 6 – UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates

Oct 7 – Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Oct 7 – Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

Oct 8 – Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Oct 8 – Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Oct 9 – Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi

Oct 9 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas

Oct 10 – Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi

Oct 10 – Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

Oct 11 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Oct 11 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

Oct 12 – Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

Oct 12 – Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

Delhi will host final matches before playoff

DELHI MATCHES

Oct 13 – Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

Oct 13 – U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas

Oct 14 – Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

Oct 14 – UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

Oct 15 – Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Oct 15 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Oct 15 – Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

Oct 16 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Oct 16 – Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

Oct 16 – UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

Oct 17 – Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Oct 17 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi

Oct 17 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

Oct 18 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi

Oct 18 – Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

Oct 18 – Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Oct 19 – Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Oct 19 – U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Oct 19 – Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Oct 21 – Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Oct 21 – U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Oct 21 – Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

Oct 22 – Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

Oct 22 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Oct 22 – Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates

Oct 23 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Oct 23 – UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba

Oct 23 – Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Playoff details not given yet

Playoff matches not told yet. Only league matches fixed for now. Schedule of playoff will come later. Fans wait for knockout games. But first, 108 matches are there in league round. This season look very big and strong. Many tough games will happen this time.

