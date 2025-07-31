PKL 12 Schedule Announced: Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Fixtures, Dates, And Venues Revealed

Pro Kabaddi League season 12 is going to start from 29 August and it will run till 23 October. This time league will happen in 4 cities. Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi is hosting the matches this time.
PKL 2025 Match Will Play in 4 Different Cities
First leg will happen in Vizag from 29 August to 11 September. After that teams go Jaipur from 12 to 28 September. Then matches will happen in Chennai from 29 September to 12 October. Last leg of league will be in Delhi between 13 to 23 October.
This is first time after 7 year PKL is coming back to Vizag. First match is Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas. After that Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan on same day. Both matches will be in Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
Haryana Steelers will play first match on August 31 against Bengal Warriorz. They are title holder of last season.
PKL 2025 Full Match List is Out
Here is full schedule of all matches of league stage:
VIZAG MATCHES
Aug 29 – Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
Aug 29 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan
Aug 30 – Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
Aug 30 – U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants
Aug 31 – Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
Aug 31 – Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
Sep 1 – Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
Sep 1 – Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants
Sep 2 – Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls
Sep 2 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
Sep 3 – Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
Sep 3 – Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
Sep 4 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
Sep 4 – Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
Sep 5 – U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
Sep 5 – Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
Sep 6 – Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
Sep 6 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
Sep 7 – Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans
Sep 7 – Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sep 8 – Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
Sep 8 – Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates
Sep 9 – Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors
Sep 9 – Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sep 10 – U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
Sep 10 – UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
Sep 11 – U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
Sep 11 – Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
Jaipur and Chennai will see big kabaddi fights
JAIPUR MATCHES
Sep 12 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
Sep 12 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors
Sep 13 – UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sep 13 – Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
Sep 15 – Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
Sep 15 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
Sep 16 – UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors
Sep 16 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
Sep 17 – Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi
Sep 17 – Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates
Sep 18 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors
Sep 18 – U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
Sep 19 – Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
Sep 19 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
Sep 20 – Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi
Sep 20 – Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 22 – Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
Sep 22 – Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas
Sep 23 – Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans
Sep 23 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
Sep 25 – Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
Sep 25 – Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
Sep 27 – Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors
Sep 27 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas
CHENNAI MATCHES
Sep 29 – UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
Sep 29 – Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers
Sep 30 – Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
Sep 30 – Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan
Oct 1 – Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 1 – U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
Oct 2 – Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
Oct 2 – Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
Oct 3 – Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas
Oct 3 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers
Oct 4 – Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 4 – Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
Oct 5 – UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
Oct 5 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
Oct 6 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi
Oct 6 – UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates
Oct 7 – Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas
Oct 7 – Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi
Oct 8 – Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
Oct 8 – Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
Oct 9 – Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi
Oct 9 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
Oct 10 – Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi
Oct 10 – Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
Oct 11 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 11 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan
Oct 12 – Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan
Oct 12 – Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls
Delhi will host final matches before playoff
DELHI MATCHES
Oct 13 – Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
Oct 13 – U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
Oct 14 – Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants
Oct 14 – UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
Oct 15 – Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
Oct 15 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
Oct 15 – Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
Oct 16 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
Oct 16 – Telugu Titans vs U Mumba
Oct 16 – UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers
Oct 17 – Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
Oct 17 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi
Oct 17 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
Oct 18 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
Oct 18 – Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
Oct 18 – Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 19 – Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
Oct 19 – U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
Oct 19 – Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
Oct 21 – Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Oct 21 – U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 21 – Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
Oct 22 – Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
Oct 22 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
Oct 22 – Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates
Oct 23 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
Oct 23 – UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba
Oct 23 – Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Playoff details not given yet
Playoff matches not told yet. Only league matches fixed for now. Schedule of playoff will come later. Fans wait for knockout games. But first, 108 matches are there in league round. This season look very big and strong. Many tough games will happen this time.
