PM Modi Hosts Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra And His Wife At 7 Lok Kalayan Marg, Discuss Sports And Various Issues

PM Narendra Modi has met Indian Olympic star Neeraj Chopra and his wife at his resident in Delhi. PM Modi shared pictures on X with Neeraj Chopra.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 23, 2025 18:59:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion Neeraj Chopra and his wife at his residence on Tuesday. PM Modi said that he interacted with the Javelin superstar on various issues, including sports. 

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course! @Neeraj_chopra1.” 



In October, the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon Neeraj during the pipping ceremony in South Block, New Delhi. 

The star javelin thrower created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. He continued his stellar performance by winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2023, becoming the first Indian to become a world champion in athletics. 

He has also secured multiple gold medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League events. His personal best throw of 90.23 meters (2025) stands as a milestone in Indian sporting history. 

This year, Neeraj’s stunning 26-event run of occupying either of the top two spots on the podium came to an end on a heartbreaking note with an 8th-place finish during his world title defense at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September. 

Aside from this rare setback, the Indian superstar has enjoyed a successful 2025 season. He took the top honors in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a competition named after him at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru in July. The then-javelin throw champion stood triumphant with 86.18m.  

Neeraj kickstarted the season with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a very special second-place finish at Doha Diamond League in May, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time ever, with a throw of 90.23 m.   

He also went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland later that month and resumed his winning ways with back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, with best efforts of 88.16 m and 85.29 m. 

In late August, Chopra’s streak of top two finishes at events continued as he secured the second spot with the best throw of 85.01 m during the Diamond League final in Zurich.  

(input from ANI)

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 6:59 PM IST
