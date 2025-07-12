LIVE TV
Pride on the Line: Poland and Denmark Eye Strong Finish in EURO 2025 Group C Clash (Where To Watch, Predicted Line-ups)

Poland and Denmark face off in their final UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group C match, both seeking their first points. Poland aim to score their first-ever EURO goal, while Denmark look to end on a high with possession-based play. Pride, growth, and redemption are at stake in this bottom-table clash.

Poland vs Denmark at Euro 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 15:55:07 IST

Though both Poland and Denmark are out of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final race, there’s no shortage of motivation heading into their final Group C fixture in Lucerne. With zero points from two matches each, both sides are determined to avoid finishing at the bottom and end their campaigns with something to show for their efforts.

Poland Chase First-Ever EURO Goal

Making their debut in a final tournament, Poland are yet to find the net and will be eager to make history. Head coach Nina Patalon has promised a bold approach, saying, “I would like us to score a goal and make history.” The squad will look to Ewa Pajor and Kamczyk to lead the charge in their final opportunity on this big stage. The Polish side will not take the Danes lightly, with Patalon praising their versatility and adaptability.

Denmark Seek Redemption Through Possession

2017 runner’s up Denmark, led by star Pernille Harder, showed spirit in their defeat to Germany but managed just 31% possession. Head coach Andrée Jeglertz is aiming for a different approach against Poland: “Hopefully, we can dominate the ball and play a different kind of game.” With Vangsgaard and Thomsen up front, expect Denmark to focus on ball control and attacking intent in a bid to sign off with a win. Both teams know this game is about pride, growth, and taking positives into the future.

Predicted Line-ups

Poland
Szemik; Szymczak, Matysik, Woś, Wiankowska; Achcińska, Pawollek, Kamczyk; Tomasiak, Padilla, Pajor

Denmark
Østergaard; Veje, Ballisager, Obaze; S. Holmgaard, Hasbo, K. Holmgaard, Thøgersen; Harder, Vangsgaard, Thomsen

Where to Watch

  • India:    Fancode –   00:30 IST, July 13
  • Poland:   TVP Sport – 21:00
  • Denmark:  Viaplay –   21:00 

Tags: denmarkEuro 2025poland

Pride on the Line: Poland and Denmark Eye Strong Finish in EURO 2025 Group C Clash (Where To Watch, Predicted Line-ups)

