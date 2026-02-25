PSG vs AS Monaco Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and Online

The defending champions have a narrow 3-2 lead from the first leg. In that match, they made an impressive comeback after going 2-0 down in Monaco. It was a strong response that showed their experience and fighting spirit.

Now, PSG will aim to finish the job and confirm their place in the round of 16. Playing with a small advantage, they will try to stay calm and control the game. On the other hand, Monaco faces a tough challenge. They need a big performance to turn things around and defeat the title holders. To move forward, Monaco must play with confidence, take their chances, and avoid mistakes.

PSG vs AS Monaco Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2025-26

When will the PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match take place?

The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League2025-26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.