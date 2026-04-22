PSL 2026 Controversy: Pakistan Star Mohammad Nawaz Fails Drug Test, Under PCB Probe— Report

PSL 2026: The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been rocked by scandal following reports that star all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for a recreational drug. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the 32-year-old is now under formal investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a development that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community and derailed his immediate international prospects.

Deal with Surrey Collapses

The fallout from the positive test has been swift. Nawaz had recently finalized a move to join Surrey for the upcoming T20 Blast in England. The PCB had even issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the stint, which was scheduled to run from May 26 to July 18. However, following the revelations, the deal has reportedly collapsed, and Nawaz will no longer be joining the London-based club this summer.

Origins of the Investigation

The positive sample reportedly dates back to the T20 World Cup 2026 held in Sri Lanka earlier this year. During that tournament, Nawaz was a fixture in the side, appearing in all seven of Pakistan’s matches. While the team exited during the Super 8 stage, Nawaz’s individual contributions were modest, as he managed just 15 runs and claimed seven wickets across the campaign.

The PCB has acknowledged the situation, stating that they are following established protocols.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about this matter and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today,” a board spokesperson told ESPNCricinfo.

Performance Slump in PSL 2026

Currently representing the Multan Sultans in the PSL, Nawaz has struggled to find his best form amidst the burgeoning controversy. On Tuesday night in Karachi, he returned figures of 0/26 in three overs during the Sultans’ six-wicket victory over Rawalpindi. While he remains active in the tournament for now, his season statistics—totaling just 36 runs and 6 wickets in 8 games—reflect a player perhaps weighed down by off-field troubles.

What are Recreational Drugs?

Recreational drugs are psychoactive substances used for pleasure or relaxation rather than medical necessity. These include substances such as cannabis, cocaine, heroin, and various synthetics. While distinct from performance-enhancing drugs, they remain strictly regulated under the ICC’s anti-doping and code of conduct frameworks.

As the PCB prepares to submit its findings to the ICC, the future of one of Pakistan’s most experienced white-ball specialists hangs in the balance. Neither Surrey nor the ICC has offered an official comment on the collapsed deal or the investigation at this time.

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