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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely

Naseem Shah has been ruled out of PSL 2026 with a side injury, dealing a huge blow to Rawalpindiz. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side, already winless in PSL 11, faces mounting pressure as they struggle for form and consistency.

Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL 2026 for foreseeable future Image Credit: X
Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL 2026 for foreseeable future Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 6, 2026 19:53:33 IST

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PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely

A side injury has prevented RawalPindiz’s pacer Naseem Shah from participating in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches for the foreseeable future. Shah has been sidelined due to a side injury he sustained during their recent match against Karachi Kings, the team management revealed in a statement released on Monday.

According to the announcement, the team’s medical staff is keeping a close eye on his recovery process and is aiming for a potential comeback around the end of the tournament, contingent on his rehabilitation progress and fitness clearance.

The right-arm pacer has had a torrid time so far in the PSL 11. In two games he has played for the Pindiz, the 23-year-old has picked up a solitary wicket. He has been expensive so far in the tournament going at an economy of more than 12 runs per over. 

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Why is Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL 11?

Naseem Shah was ruled out of the ongoing PSL season for the foreseeable future. The right-arm pacer sustained a side injury during the clash against Karachi Kings. The injury would mean that the Rawalpindiz who are already suffering a poor start to the season will be missing the services of their ace pacer.

Notably, the Rawalpindiz have lost all three games of the season. Being a new team in the competition, the start for the Pindiz in the PSL has been pretty poor. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side lost to Peshawar Zalmi in the opening game by five wickets. The next two defeats came at the hands of Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

Naseem Shah’s controversial time in PSL 2026

For those who are unaware, the bowler suffered a significant setback at the beginning of the competition after a three-member Disciplinary Committee held a personal hearing and ruled that he had violated multiple provisions of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) central contract and social media standards.

The controversy began on March 27, when Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the PSL 11 opening ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium as a guest of honor.

The Punjab chief minister was greeted and presented to the franchise owners taking part in the competition by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the ceremony.

Before the curtain-raiser, the players from both sides were also introduced to the chief minister.

The treatment of CM Maryam during the event was questioned in a post from Shah’s X account shortly after, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

The right-arm pacer addressed the matter by telling followers that his account had been hacked and that the message was not deliberate.

“This account of Naseem was recently hacked but has now been recovered successfully,” he wrote, clarifying that the issue was the result of a security breach rather than a deliberate post.

Shah, however, was fined Rs. 20 million by the PCB for violating many central contract clauses.

Multan vs Rawalpindi Timeline

Playing their fourth game of the season, Rawalpindiz are still searching for their win. Batting first, the Rawalpindiz got off to the worst start possible. Opening batter Yasir Khan was dismissed in the third over itself with Muhammad Ismail taking the first wicket for the Multan Sultans. The poor start to the clash means that the Pindiz are starting down at a fourth straight loss. 

Also Read: “Shreyas Iyer Set to Captain India”: PBKS Bowler Hails Skipper’s Leadership and Impact Ahead of IPL Clash with KKR

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PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely

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PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely

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PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely
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PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Suffer Major Blow as Naseem Shah Gets Ruled Out of PSL 11 Indefinitely
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