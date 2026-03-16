Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

The Goan side has enjoyed an unbeaten run in its opening four matches of the campaign, registering two victories and two draws so far. Meanwhile, Punjab FC has also shown resilience recently and heads into the clash without a defeat in its last two outings.

In their previous fixtures, FC Goa settled for a goalless stalemate against East Bengal FC in Kolkata. Punjab FC, on the other hand, played out a 1–1 draw with NorthEast United FC in New Delhi. Despite controlling large portions of that match, Punjab FC failed to capitalise on its dominance to secure all three points.

Historically, FC Goa has held the upper hand in this matchup. The Gaurs are yet to lose to Punjab FC in the league, winning three of their four meetings while the remaining game ended in a draw. When the two sides last met in New Delhi during the previous season, FC Goa secured a narrow 1–0 victory.

Heading into the contest, FC Goa could be without Muhammed Nemil and Mohammad Yasir due to injuries. Punjab FC might also miss key players, with captain Nikhil Prabhu and forward Muhammad Suhail expected to be unavailable.