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Home > Sports > Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Punjab FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL Live Streaming. Photo: X
Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL Live Streaming. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 16, 2026 19:24:42 IST

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Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: FC Goa will aim to extend its strong start to the season when it takes on Punjab FC in the Indian Super League 2025–26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

The Goan side has enjoyed an unbeaten run in its opening four matches of the campaign, registering two victories and two draws so far. Meanwhile, Punjab FC has also shown resilience recently and heads into the clash without a defeat in its last two outings.

In their previous fixtures, FC Goa settled for a goalless stalemate against East Bengal FC in Kolkata. Punjab FC, on the other hand, played out a 1–1 draw with NorthEast United FC in New Delhi. Despite controlling large portions of that match, Punjab FC failed to capitalise on its dominance to secure all three points.

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Historically, FC Goa has held the upper hand in this matchup. The Gaurs are yet to lose to Punjab FC in the league, winning three of their four meetings while the remaining game ended in a draw. When the two sides last met in New Delhi during the previous season, FC Goa secured a narrow 1–0 victory.

Heading into the contest, FC Goa could be without Muhammed Nemil and Mohammad Yasir due to injuries. Punjab FC might also miss key players, with captain Nikhil Prabhu and forward Muhammad Suhail expected to be unavailable.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Monday, 16 March 2026.

When will the Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Punjab FC vs FC Goa India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Monday, 16 March, 2026.

Where will the Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.  

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Monday, 16 March, 2026.

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 7:24 PM IST
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Tags: FC GoaIndian Super Leagueislpunjab fcPunjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming

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Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
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Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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