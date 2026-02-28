LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is stuck at Dubai International Airport following the total suspension of flights due to regional conflict. Will she make it to the All England Open?

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran. Photo: PV Sindhu- X
PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran. Photo: PV Sindhu- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 28, 2026 23:50:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

India’s double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is among thousands of travelers currently stranded at Dubai International Airport (DXB) following a total suspension of flight operations on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The aviation gridlock was triggered by a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern hostilities, as a joint military strike by the United States and Israel—codenamed “Operation Lion’s Roar”—targeted several Iranian cities, leading to the immediate closure of regional airspace.

According to reports from The Indian Express and India Today, Sindhu was in transit to Birmingham for the 2026 All England Open Badminton Championships, a Super 1000 event scheduled to begin on March 3. Accompanied by her personal team—including coach Irwansyah and her physiotherapist—Sindhu reached the Dubai hub just as the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) introduced an emergency closure of UAE airspace

The 2019 World Champion took to social media to document the unfolding chaos. In a series of Instagram stories and posts on X, Sindhu shared footage of overcrowded terminals and long queues, captioning the scenes with a stark message: “All flights suspended until further notice.” She later described the experience as “terrifying,” noting that travelers could hear the sounds of aerial interceptions from within the terminal.

You Might Be Interested In



The disruption has left flight corridors over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar virtually empty. While other Indian stars, including the world-ranked doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, managed to land in Birmingham just hours before the strikes commenced, Sindhu’s participation in the tournament now hangs in the balance

Reuters confirmed that Emirates, Air India, and Lufthansa have suspended all operations to and from Dubai through at least March 1, with some European carriers canceling flights as far out as March 7.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE has issued a travel advisory urging stranded passengers to remain vigilant and avoid traveling to the airport terminals until operations officially resume. Sindhu is reportedly being assisted by her team in securing accommodation while waiting for a window to exit the Gulf. 

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 11:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: israelisrael-iran

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

PAK vs SL: ‘World Bank Loan’ Jokes Flood Social Media After Pakistan Crash Out of T20 World Cup 2026

PSL Secures Massive ₹2,600 Crore Broadcast Boost; Historic Moment For Pakistan Cricket Board

ISL 2025-26: Five-Star Mohun Bagan Dominate Mohammedan, Win Bragging Rights In Mini-Derby

“IPL Base Prize…” – J&K CM’s Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

LATEST NEWS

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Who Will Lead Iran If US-Israel Kills Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Inside Tehran’s High-Stakes Succession Fight For Supreme Leader

Pakistan Acts Against Iran As Israel-US Bomb Tehran, Extends Support To Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Allies

Iran Moves To Shut Strait of Hormuz As Gulf Tensions Escalate, Raising Fears Of Global Oil Supply Disruption: Report

Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

“IPL Base Prize…” – J&K CM’s Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

A Strike On Iran’s Military And Nuclear Sites Coming Soon; What Does The Arrival Of 11 US F-22 Stealth Jets In Israel Mean?

Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph’s Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller Starring Vineeth And Meena

PAK vs SL, Super 8: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman Break All-Time T20 World Cup Partnership Record

US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran
PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran
PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran
PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

QUICK LINKS