LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 05:54:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF AL QADSIAH'S 3-1 WIN AWAY TO NEOM IN THE SAUDI PRO LEAGUE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: TABUK, SAUDI ARABIA (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE – See restrictions) 1. GOAL/ AL QADSIAH MIDFIELDER, MUSAB FAHD ALJUWAYR, PLAYS A PASS OVER THE NEOM DEFENCE TO FORWARD, JULIAN QUINONES, WHO PUTS HIS SHOT THROUGH THE GOALKEEPER'S LEGS. 0-1 2. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 3. GOAL/ QUINONES TAPS IN A SHORT PASS FROM FULL-BACK, MOHAMMED WAHEEB ABU AL SHAMAT  4. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 5. GOAL/ NEOM FORWARD, ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE, DRIBBLES INTO THE BOX AND FINDS THE BOTTOM CORNER WITH A SHOT. 1-2 6. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 7. GOAL/ QUINONES HEADS IN A CROSS FROM ABU AL SHAMAT. 1-3 8. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 9. AL QADSIAH HEAD COACH, MICHEL, AT FULL-TIME 10. PLAYERS SHAKING HANDS/ SCORE GRAPHIC STORY: Julian Quinones' hat-trick handed Al-Qadsiah a 3-1 win away to Neom in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (October 19). The Mexican international opened the scoring just 11 minutes in before adding another in first half stoppage time. Former Arsenal and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back for the hosts in the 66th minute but a third for Quinones with two minutes left in regulation time put the result beyond doubt.  The Colombian-born 28-year-old is now third in the golden boot race with six goals from his first five matches, behind only Joshua King (7) and Joao Felix (8). The win, meanwhile, sees Al Qadsiah move back into second, two points behind league leaders Al Nassr with Neom sat ninth on nine points.  (Production: Conal Quinn)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 5:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

Amorim not resting on laurels after United snatch late winner at Anfield

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Down After Narrow Defeat Against England, Watch

Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP

LATEST NEWS

Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

UPDATE 2-NFL Standings

Are Banks Shut Today For Diwali? Check Updates

Japan's Nikkei surges after Takaichi builds support for leadership bid

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Colts continue strong start with balanced win over Chargers

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

China's Sany Heavy Industry seeking up to $1.59 billion in HK listing

Happy Diwali: 20 Mythology Inspired Deepawali Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram

UPDATE 10-NFL Results

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom
Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom
Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom
Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom
QUICK LINKS