LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson’s Potential Exit the Real Reason?

Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson’s Potential Exit the Real Reason?

Rahul Dravid has quit Rajasthan Royals after disagreements with the management, reportedly linked to Sanju Samson’s potential exit, while Riyan Parag emerges as the frontrunner for captaincy.

Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson's Potential Exit the Real Reason? (Image Credit - ANI)
Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson's Potential Exit the Real Reason? (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 31, 2025 03:34:00 IST

Rahul Dravid has resolved to leave Rajasthan Royals following a fallout with the team management in IPL 2025. His leaving was confirmed on Saturday (August 30), thus concluding a tenure that was supposed to be far-reaching considering he had a multi-year contract.

Rahul Dravid exit linked to Sanju Samson’s future

It is said that Dravid was disturbed by the fact that Sanju Samson could leave the Royals. The ambiguity regarding the captain position, in addition to the promotion of Riyan Parag as a temporary captain last season is said to have added frustrations to the old coach.

Formally, the franchise presented the exit of Dravid as the end of his present position. The Royals claimed that he had been given a wider role in the organization which encompassed their global T20 activities but the previous India coach declined.

Royals’ statement on Rahul Dravid departure

“As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise,” the Royals’ statement read.

Nonetheless, insiders feel that this new role would have decreased the role of Rahul Dravid in the tactical planning of the team. He would have been transferred to an administrative role, which is not supposed to have been attractive to him, rather than manage the squad directly.

The reason of such changes was explained by an IPL support staff member. “If you have ever worked with any IPL team, just know one thing. Whenever a head coach is offered a broader role, it is like a punishment promotion. It means you have no role in actual team building process,” the staffer told PTI.

Sanju Samson exit remains a looming issue

The greater worry of Rajasthan Royals remains to be the potential exit of Sanju Samson. Some believed that by Rahul Dravid quitting, Samson might remain but the news says otherwise. Samson remains to be tipped to move (Chennai Super Kings remains a good candidate to his signature).

Without him, Riyan Parag is regarded as the preferred candidate to be the leader of the team. Parag already led RR in eight games in the previous season but the performance was not very promising because the team lost six of them.

Riyan Parag promotion sparks debate

The marketing of Riyan Parag has been an eye opener in the cricketing world. He is a good brand figure to the Royals in the North-East because of his popularity there, but his leadership history is weaker.

The decision of Parag over settled young players like the Yashasvi Jaiswal or trusted players like Dhruv Jurel has been regarded as a controversial one. This move coupled with the imminent departure of Sanju Samson seems to have caused friction which even Rahul Dravid could not overcome.

With Dravid’s departure, Rajasthan Royals face not just a coaching transition but also a major test of leadership ahead of IPL 2026. The franchise has now to contend with its cricketing aspirations and its business strategies, a fine line that has cost them one of the most respected brains in cricket.

ALSO READ: ‘Where’s My Porsche?’ When Yuvraj Singh Reminds Lalit Modi of 2007 Promise After 6 Sixes

RELATED News

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma: Two Strong Players, One Keeper Slot
Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test
‘Shocking Exit’, Team India Spinner Slams Out At The Right Time For Retirement
This Auction Will Influence South African T20 Talent’s Future, Check For More Details

LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson’s Potential Exit the Real Reason?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson’s Potential Exit the Real Reason?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson’s Potential Exit the Real Reason?
Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson’s Potential Exit the Real Reason?
Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson’s Potential Exit the Real Reason?
Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals: Is Sanju Samson’s Potential Exit the Real Reason?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?