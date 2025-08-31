LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Where's My Porsche?' When Yuvraj Singh Reminds Lalit Modi of 2007 Promise After 6 Sixes

‘Where’s My Porsche?’ When Yuvraj Singh Reminds Lalit Modi of 2007 Promise After 6 Sixes

Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup not only stunned the cricketing world but also led him to cheekily remind Lalit Modi of a promised Porsche, creating a story now part of cricketing folklore.

'Where's My Porsche?' When Yuvraj Singh Reminds Lalit Modi of 2007 Promise After 6 Sixes (Image Credit - ANI/Instagram-Lalit Modi)
'Where's My Porsche?' When Yuvraj Singh Reminds Lalit Modi of 2007 Promise After 6 Sixes (Image Credit - ANI/Instagram-Lalit Modi)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 31, 2025 02:54:57 IST

The 2007 T20 world cup will always be remembered because of a number of reasons, but one of the things that still remain in the memories even up to today was the six sixes of Yuvraj Singh in an over against England. Not only did the achievement provoke the cricketing fraternity, but it elicited a humorous face-off with the IPL founder Lalit Modi.

Yuvraj Singh six sixes: The Porsche promise

Recently, Modi recalled how in the run up to the first T20 World Cup in 2007, he had made a strange challenge by entering the Indian dressing room. He informed the young Indian side that he would reward anyone who could manage six sixes in an over or who could say that he managed six wickets inside one over with a Porsche.

“Before the 2007 T20 World Cup, I told everyone that whoever would hit six sixes or take 6 wickets in an over would receive a Porsche,” Modi revealed during his conversation with Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Podcast.

What appeared a far-fetched scenario, came to pass when Yuvraj Singh poured his anger on Stuart Broad. Within minutes Yuvraj made himself felt with half a dozen hits across the boundary, making history in Durban.

Yuvraj Singh six sixes and the playful reminder

Having removed the unthinkable, Yuvraj did not forget that Modi had promised. The left-handed swaggering player came over to him shortly after the game holding his bat in high triumph. “Yuvraj, looks at me on the boundary…he raises the bat and he comes running to me, ‘I want my Porsche’, I said, give me the bat,” Modi recalled with a laugh.

It was not only a demand of a luxury car but also an image of a fearless attitude of Yuvraj Singh and team spirit. Modi delivered on his promise and gave Yuvraj the Porsche, and in exchange the cricketer gave his famous bat of that memorable game.

Yuvraj Singh six sixes: The bat that stayed behind

The Porsche was not the prize to Modi. The bat that Yuvraj used remained with him and he keeps it at home. The bat is a cricketing artifact, which reminds him of a night that altered Indian cricket forever.

It is not only a matter of personal glory as the story of Yuvraj Singh six sixes against England. It was the catalyst that started the journey of the 2007 T20 world cup victory of India under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. That momentum took the young team to the final where they won Pakistan in a finish that was a nail biter.

Legacy of Yuvraj Singh six sixes and India’s T20 triumph

That spectacular defeat and eventual victory of India preconditioned the establishment of the Indian Premier League the next year. The fearless batting by Yuvraj and the victory of the team led to a new age in cricketing where entertainment and talent was a combination.

Yuvraj Singh six sixes have been an iconic chapter in the history of cricket as it was not only the strength of hitting with a lot of power but also the Indian spirit and energy it gave to Indian cricket. And as the Porsche might have been a merciless trifle, the moment itself became a treasure-trove- a memory that continues to fuel the obsession of the fans all over the world.

