LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

J&K CM Omar Abdullah reached Hubballi to support the team as they near a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title, expressing hope that several players will soon earn Team India call-up.

CM Omar Abdullah arrived in Hubballi to cheer for J&K in the Ranji Trophy Final. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic and @OmarAbdullah
CM Omar Abdullah arrived in Hubballi to cheer for J&K in the Ranji Trophy Final. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic and @OmarAbdullah

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 28, 2026 09:02:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

With the Jammu and Kashmir team standing on the cusp of making history in the Ranji Trophy, CM Omar Abdullah has arrived in Hubballi to cheer for his team. Abdullah arrived in the city after day 4 of the clash, which J&K ended with a massive lead of 477 runs over Karnataka. The fifth day is expected to be a historic day as a new Ranji Trophy champion could be crowned.

Omar Abdullah backs J&K team



Upon his arrival, Omar Abdullah talked about how there was a shadow of doubt looming over the J&K team’s performance in the final. During his interaction with the media, Abdullah said, “It is a very big moment for us to reach the final because this is the first time J&K has reached the final of the Ranji Trophy. Many people said that they could not go beyond this stage. But the way they performed in the first innings, we are expecting to win the trophy from here.”

Batting first, the J&K team piled on 584 runs thanks to a century from Shubham Pundhir, and fifties from Yawer Hassan, skipper Paras Dogra, Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, and Sahil Lotra. In the second innings, Auqib Nabi continued his fine form with the ball as he claimed his seventh fifer of the season. Karnataka was bowled out for 293, handing J&K a lead of 291 runs.

Abdullah: One or two players will definitely wear Indian colours

Abdullah has backed the J&K players not only to win the historic Ranji Trophy but also to make it into the national team. He said, “I think it is time our players are invited or asked to play for the country. One or two of them definitely deserve to wear the Indian colours.”

Many fans and former cricketers believe that fast bowler, Auqib Nabi, is on his way to earn a maiden test call-up as he became the third pacer to pick 60 wickets in a single season. Among other players, Abdul Samad has been one of the regular players in the Indian Premier League over the last few years. Left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar, playing his first season of the Ranji Trophy, has performed brilliantly with 31 wickets in nine games so far. 

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 9:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abdul SamadAuqib NabiCM Omar AbdullahHubballijammu and kashmirkarnatakaomar abdullahParas DograRanji TrophyRanji Trophy Final

RELATED News

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: England Pull Off Late Heist to Stun New Zealand in Colombo Thriller

Pakistan Qualification Scenario: How Can PAK Qualify For Semis After England Beat New Zealand? Explained

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 27: Latest Standings as England Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Flat Or Spinning Pitch At Eden Gardens? Pitch Curator Breaks Silence Ahead Of Super 8 Clash

IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed

LATEST NEWS

Trump vs Anthropic: Inside the AI Power Clash Between US President And Dario Amodei Over Pentagon Control And Autonomous Weapons — What Really Happened?

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

LaundryMate Launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s First 4-Hour Laundry and Dry Cleaning Delivery Service

Pradosh Vrat 2026: February 28 Or March 1? Know The Exact Date, Auspicious Timings And Complete Puja Rituals Inside

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Bengal Election 2026: High-Stakes Political Showdown Coming Soon, ECI to Publish Final Voter List Today After SIR, Here’s How to Check Your Name

Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid
Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid
Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid
Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

QUICK LINKS