Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

With the Jammu and Kashmir team standing on the cusp of making history in the Ranji Trophy, CM Omar Abdullah has arrived in Hubballi to cheer for his team. Abdullah arrived in the city after day 4 of the clash, which J&K ended with a massive lead of 477 runs over Karnataka. The fifth day is expected to be a historic day as a new Ranji Trophy champion could be crowned.

Omar Abdullah backs J&K team





Upon his arrival, Omar Abdullah talked about how there was a shadow of doubt looming over the J&K team’s performance in the final. During his interaction with the media, Abdullah said, “It is a very big moment for us to reach the final because this is the first time J&K has reached the final of the Ranji Trophy. Many people said that they could not go beyond this stage. But the way they performed in the first innings, we are expecting to win the trophy from here.”

Batting first, the J&K team piled on 584 runs thanks to a century from Shubham Pundhir, and fifties from Yawer Hassan, skipper Paras Dogra, Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, and Sahil Lotra. In the second innings, Auqib Nabi continued his fine form with the ball as he claimed his seventh fifer of the season. Karnataka was bowled out for 293, handing J&K a lead of 291 runs.

Abdullah: One or two players will definitely wear Indian colours

Abdullah has backed the J&K players not only to win the historic Ranji Trophy but also to make it into the national team. He said, “I think it is time our players are invited or asked to play for the country. One or two of them definitely deserve to wear the Indian colours.”

Many fans and former cricketers believe that fast bowler, Auqib Nabi, is on his way to earn a maiden test call-up as he became the third pacer to pick 60 wickets in a single season. Among other players, Abdul Samad has been one of the regular players in the Indian Premier League over the last few years. Left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar, playing his first season of the Ranji Trophy, has performed brilliantly with 31 wickets in nine games so far.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka