Ranji Trophy Final- J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Fined 50% Match Fees After Headbutt Altercation: Report

The flashpoint was made in the 101st over of the J&K innings. Dogra had just barely managed to poke a short ball from pacer Prasidh Krishna through backward point for a four. After the shot, Aneesh, who was at silly point, is said to have targeted the captain with a few verbal volleys. Disabled from the moment, Dogra confronted the fielder and when he was going to headbutt, one of the players quickly intervened.

The situation escalated quickly as Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal rushed to his teammate’s defense. Heated words were exchanged between Agarwal and Dogra before the on-field umpires stepped in to separate the senior players and restore order. While Dogra offered an apology to Aneesh at the conclusion of the over, the match referee took a dim view of the “physical” nature of the confrontation.