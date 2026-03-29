RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Team vs SRH Team, IPL 2026: The 19th season of the Indian Premier League is off to a brilliant start as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the opening game of the season. It was yet another successful chase for Virat Kohli, who was supported by Devdutt Padikkal with a fiery knock.

The hosts, RCB, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets with more than four overs to spare. Chasing 202, it was a record-breaking chase for the defending champions to kickstart their season in an emphatic manner. They broke the record for the fastest 200+ chase in the IPL. On their way to the win, RCB became the first team to chase down a target of more than 200 runs with 25+ balls to spare.

RCB Team vs SRH Team: Fastest 200+ Chase in IPL

RCB vs SRH

RCB began the IPL 2026 season in dominating fashion as the defending champions soundly defeated SRH by six wickets in the first game of the season at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were the star performers with the bat in hand in the second innings as RCB recorded the fastest 200+ chase in the history of the IPL. Chasing a huge total of 202, RCB did not hit many bumps on their way to the target, thanks to another masterclass chase from Kohli and a fiery knock from Padikkal.

Earlier, in the first innings, debutant Jacob Duffy bowled a match-winning spell for the Rajat Patidar-led side. Duffy picked up three crucial wickets in his four overs before being subbed off. The fast bowler dismissed Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Nitish Kumar Reddy to be named the player of the match on his IPL debut.

SRH skipper, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen led the comeback for the Orange Army. Kishan scored 80 runs in only 38 balls in a boundary-laden knock, which saw him hit eight fours and five sixes. He shared a 97-run stand with Klaasen for the fourth wicket before a controversial catch from Phil Salt got rid of the South African batter. Aniket Verma then played a quickfire cameo, scoring 43 runs in only 18 balls to power SRH to a score of 201.

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