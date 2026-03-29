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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a record-breaking 200+ chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 opener at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB registered the fastest chase, winning by six wickets with 25-plus balls remaining.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hit fifties in RCB's record chase. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hit fifties in RCB's record chase. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 29, 2026 08:50:21 IST

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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Team vs SRH Team, IPL 2026: The 19th season of the Indian Premier League is off to a brilliant start as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the opening game of the season. It was yet another successful chase for Virat Kohli, who was supported by Devdutt Padikkal with a fiery knock. 

The hosts, RCB, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets with more than four overs to spare. Chasing 202, it was a record-breaking chase for the defending champions to kickstart their season in an emphatic manner. They broke the record for the fastest 200+ chase in the IPL. On their way to the win, RCB became the first team to chase down a target of more than 200 runs with 25+ balls to spare.

RCB Team vs SRH Team: Fastest 200+ Chase in IPL

Team

You Might Be Interested In

Target

Balls Remaining

Opponent

Venue

Match Date

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

202

26

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

28th March, 2026

Rajasthan Royals 

210

25

Gujarat Titans

Sawai Maansingh Stadium, Jaipur

28th April, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

201

24

Gujarat Titans

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

28th April, 2024

Mumbai Indians

200

21

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

9th May, 2023

Delhi Capitals

209

15

Gujarat Lions

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

4th May, 2017

RCB vs SRH

RCB began the IPL 2026 season in dominating fashion as the defending champions soundly defeated SRH by six wickets in the first game of the season at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28. 

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were the star performers with the bat in hand in the second innings as RCB recorded the fastest 200+ chase in the history of the IPL. Chasing a huge total of 202, RCB did not hit many bumps on their way to the target, thanks to another masterclass chase from Kohli and a fiery knock from Padikkal.

Earlier, in the first innings, debutant Jacob Duffy bowled a match-winning spell for the Rajat Patidar-led side. Duffy picked up three crucial wickets in his four overs before being subbed off. The fast bowler dismissed Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Nitish Kumar Reddy to be named the player of the match on his IPL debut. 

SRH skipper, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen led the comeback for the Orange Army. Kishan scored 80 runs in only 38 balls in a boundary-laden knock, which saw him hit eight fours and five sixes. He shared a 97-run stand with Klaasen for the fourth wicket before a controversial catch from Phil Salt got rid of the South African batter. Aniket Verma then played a quickfire cameo, scoring 43 runs in only 18 balls to power SRH to a score of 201. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: From Virat Kohli Acing Another Chase To Phil Salt’s Fielding Brilliance — Top Moments From RCB’s Demolition Of SRH | In Pics

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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium

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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium

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