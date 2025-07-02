Real Madrid Advances Into Quarter Finals Defeating Juventus: Mbappe Makes His Club World Cup Debut

Real Madrid qualified for the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup with only one goal win over Juventus, the goal was scored by the new hero of the club Gonzalo Garcia.

Gonzalo Garcia’s headed goal from close range was scored at the 54th minute in the Hard Rock stadium, Miami. Having scored against Al-Hilal and Red Bull Salzburg in the group stage, the 21 year old did convert Alexander-Arnold’s cross into a winning goal,which also made the first assist of Alexander-Arnold’s for his new team Real Madrid and Juventus were not able to respond with a counter goal for the Real Madrid’s Goal.

Juventus did make a good opportunity in the 7th minute, as Kenan Yildiz’s flick sent Randal Kolo Muani clean through on goal only for his attempt to be cleared by the wall of Real Madrid, i.e, Thibaut Courtois.

Mbappe made his debut in the Club World Cup as he was out of the team and was admitted for his stomach virus condition that made him lose five kilos. The whole stadium was chanting the Frenchman’s name when he was subbed on in the 68th minute of the match. Valvarde’s audacious overhead kick was denied by Di Gregorio, who also stayed alert to block Arda Guler’s drive with his legs and leaving Madrid to just settle with one goal win.

Madrid, playing with three central defenders, had control over their positions. Rudiger, Tchouameni and Huijsen, kept their pace and defended whenever possible. Huijsen is turning into a blessing for Real Madrid and it can surely be said that Juventus regrets not signing Huijsen.

This victory extends Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Real Madrid streak to four matches. The La-Liga runners-up just found it difficult to face Al-Hilal in their opening game of the tournament, managing with a 1-1 draw.

Real Madrid, in their next match, are going to face Dortmund. Dortmund, against whom Real Madrid played and won their 15th Champions league title. Dortmund defeated Monterrey by 2-1. Alonso’s team, with the new signings of Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold would face Dortmund on 6th July. Both the Bellingham brothers would face each other, one playing for his team and one playing against his former team.

