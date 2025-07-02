Richa Ghosh Smashes T20I Milestone with Record-Breaking Strike Rate

Richa Ghosh etched her name in the record books with a stellar performance during the second T20I match between India and England at the County Ground in Bristol on July 1. The young wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial cameo that not only helped India post an imposing total but also saw her achieve a historic feat in women’s T20 internationals. India was in early trouble after losing three wickets for just 31 runs in the powerplay, despite winning the toss and opting to bat. The innings was revived by a commanding 93-run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a fluent 63 off 41 balls, and Amanjot Kaur, who remained unbeaten with an identical score off just 40 deliveries. Richa Ghosh then provided the finishing touches with a blistering 32* off 20 balls, helping India end at 181 for 4.

Ghosh Sets Unique World Record in Women’s T20I History

During her quickfire innings, Richa Gosh reached the landmark of 1000 runs in WT20Is, becoming the first woman to do so while maintaining a strike rate above 140. Her current tally stands at 1029 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 143.11. This surpasses the previous best held by Lucy Barnett of the Isle of Man, who had a strike rate of 139.69 from 1172 runs.

Ghosh also became the second-fastest player to reach the 1000-run milestone in terms of balls faced — just 702 deliveries. Among players from full-member nations, she is the fastest to achieve this feat. Only Barnett reached the mark quicker, needing just 700 balls.

Rising Star’s Journey from Teen Debutant to Power-Hitter

Siliguri-born Richa Gosh made her debut in T20 internationals in 2020 against Australia at just 16 years old. Since then, the 21-year-old right-handed batter has played 64 T20Is, scoring 1029 runs in 53 innings at an average of 27.81, including two half-centuries. Her prowess isn’t limited to T20s, she has featured in 37 ODIs, amassing 800 runs with six fifties, and played two Tests, scoring 151 runs with two scores over 50. With this historic milestone, Richa Ghosh continues to reinforce her reputation as one of India’s most explosive and dependable young talents on the international stage.