RJ Princy Parikh Deletes David Miller T20 World Cup 2026 Viral Video After ‘Disturbing Threats’ and Body Shaming Abuse

RJ Princy Parikh has revealed to have deleted the viral reel from her Facebook account uploaded with South Africa star David Miller following the defeat to India in the Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Parikh uploaded a story on her official Instagram account, revealing that she has faced rape threats and comments body shaming her. She added that she wants to disappear.

RJ Princy Parikh shares playful reel late night after India vs South Africa game

Parikh shared a reel late night following India’s heavy 76-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With Miller playing a crucial hand of 63 off 35 deliveries with the bat, he was standing on the field, visibly calm. Parikh, meanwhile, walked around him clapping slowly and continuously. The reel was accompanied by a popular song ‘Waah Shampy Waah” as it added a playful moment into the mix.

Parikh uploaded a story on Instagram and wrote:

"Deleted my reel with David Miller from Facebook because I absolutely couldn't bear so many graphic and disturbing rape threats and hundreds of comments body shaming me. I feel like disappearing right now." Princy Parikh made a reel with David Miller and later received rape threats and body-shaming DMs, so she deleted it from Facebook. 😮 She was invited by ICC and Star Sports for that shoot and was paid for her work. She was simply doing her job.

“They are beatable” – David Miller on Team India

Miller, who deservedly clinched the Player of the Match award too, stated that doing simple things right went a long way in putting Team India under pressure. He stated as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

“They are beatable. India come with an incredible team. For us, in a tournament like this, it’s about making sure that we do simple things [right] and get the job done. We’re a mature team. A lot of guys have played together and that goes a long way under pressure. It’s just staying in your lane, making sure that you get the job done and keep wanting more. Getting three wickets in the powerplay got us back phenomenally well, and we backed it up with good fielding. It was an all-round great performance. We put them under pressure and, yeah, it was good to get a win over this.”

The Proteas will next face the West Indies on February 26, Thursday in Ahmedabad.