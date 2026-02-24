LIVE TV
Home > Sports > RJ Princy Parikh Deletes David Miller T20 World Cup 2026 Viral Video After 'Disturbing Threats' and Body Shaming Abuse

RJ Princy Parikh deletes viral reel with David Miller from Facebook after getting disturbing threats and facing body-shaming comments.

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: February 24, 2026 18:37:00 IST

RJ Princy Parikh has revealed to have deleted the viral reel from her Facebook account uploaded with South Africa star David Miller following the defeat to India in the Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Parikh uploaded a story on her official Instagram account, revealing that she has faced rape threats and comments body shaming her. She added that she wants to disappear.

RJ Princy Parikh shares playful reel late night after India vs South Africa game

Parikh shared a reel late night following India’s heavy 76-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With Miller playing a crucial hand of 63 off 35 deliveries with the bat, he was standing on the field, visibly calm. Parikh, meanwhile, walked around him clapping slowly and continuously. The reel was accompanied by a popular song ‘Waah Shampy Waah” as it added a playful moment into the mix.

Parikh uploaded a story on Instagram and wrote:

“Deleted my reel with David Miller from Facebook because I absolutely couldn’t bear so many graphic and disturbing rape threats and hundreds of comments body shaming me. I feel like disappearing right now.”

Miller, who deservedly clinched the Player of the Match award too, stated that doing simple things right went a long way in putting Team India under pressure. He stated as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 6:35 PM IST
QUICK LINKS