Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis After 20 Years

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna has announced his retirement from professional tennis, ending an illustrious career that lasted more than 20 years. The 45-year-old made the announcement on social media, marking the end of an era for Indian tennis.

Bopanna’s final appearance came at the Paris Masters 1000, where he partnered with Alexander Bublik. The duo lost their Round of 32 match to John Peers and James Tracy 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.

In his heartfelt post, Bopanna wrote, “How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time I’m officially hanging up my racquet.” He added, “From chopping wood in Coorg to strengthen my serve, to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world – it feels surreal. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life.”

Widely regarded as one of India’s finest tennis players, Bopanna made his mark in doubles and mixed doubles with his powerful serve and sharp net play. Over the years, he represented India in multiple Davis Cup ties and three Olympic Games.

Bopanna’s career highlights include winning the French Open mixed doubles title in 2017 and the Australian Open men’s doubles title in 2024. Following his Melbourne triumph, he became the World No 1 in men’s doubles at the age of 43.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’