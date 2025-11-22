Row Over Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Super Over Snub Against Bangladesh A; India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Reveals Real Reason

India A crashed out of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Saturday after a baffling decision by the team management left 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi waiting in the dug-out during the Super Over. The team failed to score even a single run in the tie-breaker against Bangladesh A, leading to a wave of criticism online. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh openly slammed the leadership on X, asking, “What are these guys smoking?”

The semi-final clash had already been a dramatic contest. Bangladesh A posted an impressive 194 for 6 in 20 overs, with opener Habibur Rahman Sohan smashing 65 and SM Meherob contributing a rapid 48 off 18 balls. India A replied with an explosive start, racing to 50 runs in just 19 balls. The star of the chase was young Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hammered 38 off only 15 deliveries, hitting two fours and five towering sixes. His dismissal, however, halted India A’s momentum and allowed Bangladesh A to claw back into the match.

Despite the early fireworks, the game went down to the wire. India A needed four runs off the final ball but managed only three, pushing the match into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, the decision that shocked both fans and experts was the exclusion of Suryavanshi, who had been the side’s most aggressive batter. Instead, captain Jitesh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh were sent in as the two strikers. The move backfired instantly. Jitesh was bowled first ball by a pinpoint yorker from Ripon Mondal. Ashutosh Sharma walked in next but was also dismissed on his very first delivery. India A were bowled out without scoring a single run, leaving Bangladesh A with a target of one run, which they chased down with a wicket in hand.

Ganesh’s criticism of the call has put added pressure on India A’s management. Many on social media echoed his sentiment, calling the omission of Suryavanshi in the Super Over “unbelievable”.

Responding to the criticism in the post-match conference, captain Jitesh Sharma defended the decision, saying he chose himself, Ashutosh and Ramandeep because they were “good hitters at the death”. He claimed that was the reason behind not sending the teenage powerhouse, but the explanation has convinced few.

