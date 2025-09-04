LIVE TV
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
Home > Sports > ENG Vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Africa vs England Match Live Telecast On Tv, Online and Mobile Apps?

ENG Vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details:The impressive effort by Keshav Maharaj allowed South Africa to beat England in the series opener by seven wickets. Can England's batting group respond emphatically enough to keep the series alive at Lord's or will the Proteas secure the series with two wins in a row?

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: September 4, 2025 16:55:08 IST

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: On Thursday, September 4, South Africa and England will face each other once again in the second of three matches in a series at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. The visitors have a 1-0 advantage following an overwhelming performance in the first part of the series and will seek to close the series.

England, however, are desperate to recover after the pathetic batting performance in the first ODI where they collapsed to only 131 runs. They will shine on their senior batters to perform this time around.

South Africa Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

South Africa made a good impression in the first match as it won by seven wickets in a short duration of 20.5 overs. The star of the show was Spinner Keshav Maharaj who took 4 wickets at a cost of 22 in 5.3 overs to win the Player of the Match award.

Aiden Markram was apparently in charge of the batting department, as he was the first to chase with a fluent innings and Ryan Rickelton had a handy role at 31. They may be worried that they are over-dependent on top-order runs, but their bowling attack seems to be robust enough to take England on again.

England Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

England suffered a massive batting failure during the first ODI. None of them resisted except opener Jamie Smith who scored 54. Only skipper Harry Brook (12) and senior names Joe Root (14) and Jos Buttler (15) were disposed of cheaply.

The hosts need to pull themselves together in time to save the series. Their bowling was average, and it was always going to be difficult to defend 131. They will need a firmer batting backbone before they can even the score at Lords.

Lord’s Pitch and Match Outlook

Lords is not averse to early movement of seamers, but the surface generally levels, and batters have opportunity of making inning. In the opening powerplay, swing may be in play with overcast London weather.

South Africa will go into battle on confidence and England will have to perform to counter. It is an other tight tussle and the two teams will be after momentum up to the last match.

ENG Vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?
Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?
Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

Will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI be broadcast live on TV in India?
Yes, Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

Where to watch England vs South Africa live streaming in India?
The match will be streamed on the SonyLiv app and website, along with FanCode.

ENG vs SA ODI Squad

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Tags: englandengland tourkeshav maharajSA vs ENG 2nd ODIsouth africa

