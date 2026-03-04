SA vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 1st Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 In Kolkata?

SA vs NZ Weather Report: The tension in Kolkata is palpable as the “ultimate chokers” tag-bearers, South Africa, take on the consistently clinical New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. With a spot in the Ahmedabad final on the line, fans are nervously glancing at the skies over the Eden Gardens. After a tournament where rain has already claimed high-profile victims like Pakistan, the big question remains: will the heavens open up on Wednesday, March 4?

Kolkata Weather Forecast: Blue Skies Ahead

There is excellent news for cricket enthusiasts. According to the latest meteorological reports for Kolkata, the probability of rain during match hours is near zero. The city is currently experiencing a warm spell, with daytime temperatures hitting 33°C. By the time the first ball is bowled at 7:00 PM IST, the mercury is expected to dip to a comfortable 27°C, eventually settling around 23°C late in the night.

What Happens If It Rains? The Rulebook

While the forecast is clear, the ICC isn’t taking any chances. Unlike the Super 8 stage, there is a Reserve Day (March 5) in place for the semi-finals.

Extra Time: Match officials have an additional 90 minutes on the scheduled day to complete the game. Minimum Play: For a result to be declared, both teams must bat at least 10 overs each. The Ultimate Tie-Breaker: In the highly unlikely event that both the match day and the reserve day are washed out, South Africa will automatically qualify for the final. This is because the Proteas finished higher in the Super 8 standings (unbeaten Group 1 leaders) compared to the Black Caps (Group 2 runners-up).

With the weather looking perfect, the iconic Eden Gardens is set for a full 40-over thriller.