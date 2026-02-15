Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

The Tendulkar family has arrived in Jamnagar to kick off the pre-wedding festivities of Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, touched down on February 15, drawing the attention of photographers and fans alike.

Sachin kept his appearance casual in a light blue shirt, while Anjali opted for a chic pink shirt paired with sunglasses. Sara Tendulkar chose a comfortable yet stylish look with a fitted black top, high-waisted light-wash jeans, and a grey shawl.

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, the bride-to-be, is a rising entrepreneur in the pet care industry. She is the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand based in Mumbai.

Hailing from a prominent business family, Saaniya’s lineage includes connections to the food and hospitality sector. Her family owns major brands such as Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery, and she is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of Graviss Group.

Arjun-Saaniya Wedding: Venue, Guests, And Details

The wedding is planned as an intimate affair in Mumbai, maintaining the Tendulkars’ signature blend of elegance and privacy.

Venue: Sources indicate a high-security location in South Mumbai or a private residence, though the exact site remains undisclosed.

Guest List: The couple has invited a mix of political leaders, cricket legends, and business figures.

Political Leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Cricket Icons: Close family friends like Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and MS Dhoni.

IPL Connections: Teammates from Arjun’s current team, Lucknow Super Giants, and his former Mumbai Indians colleagues.

Business Elite: Guests from the hospitality and food sectors are expected, reflecting Saaniya’s family background.

