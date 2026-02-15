LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

The Tendulkar family has arrived in Jamnagar to kick off the pre-wedding festivities of Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok. Check out Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding details inside.

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 15, 2026 22:55:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

The Tendulkar family has arrived in Jamnagar to kick off the pre-wedding festivities of Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, touched down on February 15, drawing the attention of photographers and fans alike.

Sachin kept his appearance casual in a light blue shirt, while Anjali opted for a chic pink shirt paired with sunglasses. Sara Tendulkar chose a comfortable yet stylish look with a fitted black top, high-waisted light-wash jeans, and a grey shawl.

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, the bride-to-be, is a rising entrepreneur in the pet care industry. She is the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand based in Mumbai.

Hailing from a prominent business family, Saaniya’s lineage includes connections to the food and hospitality sector. Her family owns major brands such as Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery, and she is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of Graviss Group.

Arjun-Saaniya Wedding: Venue, Guests, And Details

The wedding is planned as an intimate affair in Mumbai, maintaining the Tendulkars’ signature blend of elegance and privacy.

Venue: Sources indicate a high-security location in South Mumbai or a private residence, though the exact site remains undisclosed.

Guest List: The couple has invited a mix of political leaders, cricket legends, and business figures.

Political Leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Cricket Icons: Close family friends like Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and MS Dhoni.

IPL Connections: Teammates from Arjun’s current team, Lucknow Super Giants, and his former Mumbai Indians colleagues.

Business Elite: Guests from the hospitality and food sectors are expected, reflecting Saaniya’s family background.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: “13+ Crore Views…” – Rani Rampal Questions Viewership Gap Between Cricket And Hockey

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 10:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IND vs PAK | ‘Bahishkar Mein kam Bezzati Hoti’: Pakistan Face Humiliation on Social Media After India’s Crushing Win in Colombo

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: “13+ Crore Views…” – Rani Rampal Questions Viewership Gap Between Cricket And Hockey

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for ‘No Intent’ Knock After Another Failure

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Absolute Carnage’ – Ishan Kishan’s 40-Ball 77 Sparks Social Media Frenzy After Colombo Masterclass

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Freshly Dug Soil, Raw Meat Found At 3-Year-Old Piya Sahu’s Grave In Chhattisgarh; Father Says, ‘Someone Tried To Dig Up My Daughter’s Grave’

Watch: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Historical Epic ‘Jai Somnath’ Marking 1000 Years Of Ghazni Attack; Check Release Details

Marco Rubio Says US Has No Reason To Doubt European Report Accusing Russia In Alexei Navalny’s Death, Calls It ‘Troubling’

Did Anil Kapoor Join Real-Life Politics After Playing CM Role In Nayak? Actor Says ‘If I Do It, I Have To Do It Very Sincerely’

Who Paid Rajpal Yadav’s ₹2.5 Crore Debt? Wife Radha Reacts ‘He Is Okay, Can’t Take Any Specific Names Right Now’

Bangladesh Tensions Rise Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In As NCP Alleges Attacks On Over 30 Homes And Shops In Post-Poll Violence

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Maintains ‘No Handshake’ Stance During India vs Pakistan Match

‘ID Card Dikhao’: Jaipur Crowd Confronts Moral Policing By Activists On Valentine’s Day; Netizens Say ‘Unemployed Youth Of Our Nation’-Video Goes Viral | Watch

India-UK Trade Pact Set For April Rollout: Scotch Whisky Duty To Drop From 150% To 75%, Auto Tariffs To Be Reduced Gradually

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

QUICK LINKS