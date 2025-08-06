Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident

The five-match Test series between India and England finished with both teams winning two games each. It was full of exciting moments for fans. One moment that got people talking happened on the last day of the fourth Test. Ben Stokes offered a handshake, but Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t stop batting.

Handshake Confusion Involving Ben Stokes

Jadeja and Sundar were both in their 80s, and India had made a strong comeback after being behind by 311 runs. They didn’t want to stop until they reached their centuries. Many people watching had different views about the incident.

Some felt the Indian players went against the spirit of the game, while others thought Ben Stokes was wrong for expecting a draw so quickly. The way the umpires stood in the middle unsure of what to do made the moment even more strange.

Sachin Tendulkar Supports Indian Players

After the series was done, Sachin Tendulkar finally spoke on the matter. In his series review shared on Reddit, he gave his full opinion without holding back. Tendulkar said it was not Sundar and Jadeja’s job to care about how fresh England’s bowlers should be for the final Test.

“Washington scored a hundred, and Jadeja scored a hundred. Why is it not in the right spirit? They were playing for a draw. Before that, they battled it out when England were having a go at them, and negotiated it all to bat brilliantly,” said Tendulkar.

Washington Sundar and Jadeja Praised

Tendulkar explained that India was trying to save the match and they did the right thing. He also said that if England wanted to rest their bowlers, that was Stokes’ own choice. According to him, the Indian players were focused on the match situation and not just their own scores.

“The series was alive, so why should they go ahead (and shake hands) and give rest to England bowlers and fielders? If England wanted to hand the ball to Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes’ choice. It wasn’t India’s problem. To me, it was fine. They were playing for a draw, not their hundreds. If they had gotten out when they came to bat, we could’ve lost. When they came out to bat, Harry Brook wasn’t bowling, was he? So, why should England’s bowlers be fresh for the 5th Test? Do you have an answer for that? No!” said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar Talks About Sundar’s Role in Final Test

He also gave a shoutout to how Washington Sundar handled pressure in both the fourth and fifth Tests. Tendulkar pointed out that Sundar not only defended when needed, but also played attacking cricket when the team needed quick runs in the final match.

“I am absolutely with the Indian team, be it Gambhir or Shubman or Jadeja or Washington, who decided. I’m 100 percent with them. In the last Test match, when it was time to accelerate, Sundar did that brilliantly, didn’t he? Where it was needed to occupy the crease, he did that in the fourth Test. And when it was needed to press the accelerator hard, he did that in the fifth. So, well done,” said Tendulkar.

