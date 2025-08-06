LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news Brazilian President Lula donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident

Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident

The Test series between India and England ended 2-2. Fans saw many exciting moments. One big moment came on the last day of the fourth Test. Ben Stokes offered a handshake to end the match, but Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja kept batting and didn’t agree to stop.

Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence on Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes' Handshake Incident (Image Credit - X)
Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence on Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes' Handshake Incident (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 6, 2025 10:45:00 IST

The five-match Test series between India and England finished with both teams winning two games each. It was full of exciting moments for fans. One moment that got people talking happened on the last day of the fourth Test. Ben Stokes offered a handshake, but Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t stop batting.

Handshake Confusion Involving Ben Stokes

Jadeja and Sundar were both in their 80s, and India had made a strong comeback after being behind by 311 runs. They didn’t want to stop until they reached their centuries. Many people watching had different views about the incident.

Some felt the Indian players went against the spirit of the game, while others thought Ben Stokes was wrong for expecting a draw so quickly. The way the umpires stood in the middle unsure of what to do made the moment even more strange.

Sachin Tendulkar Supports Indian Players

After the series was done, Sachin Tendulkar finally spoke on the matter. In his series review shared on Reddit, he gave his full opinion without holding back. Tendulkar said it was not Sundar and Jadeja’s job to care about how fresh England’s bowlers should be for the final Test.

“Washington scored a hundred, and Jadeja scored a hundred. Why is it not in the right spirit? They were playing for a draw. Before that, they battled it out when England were having a go at them, and negotiated it all to bat brilliantly,” said Tendulkar.

Washington Sundar and Jadeja Praised

Tendulkar explained that India was trying to save the match and they did the right thing. He also said that if England wanted to rest their bowlers, that was Stokes’ own choice. According to him, the Indian players were focused on the match situation and not just their own scores.

“The series was alive, so why should they go ahead (and shake hands) and give rest to England bowlers and fielders? If England wanted to hand the ball to Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes’ choice. It wasn’t India’s problem. To me, it was fine. They were playing for a draw, not their hundreds. If they had gotten out when they came to bat, we could’ve lost. When they came out to bat, Harry Brook wasn’t bowling, was he? So, why should England’s bowlers be fresh for the 5th Test? Do you have an answer for that? No!” said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar Talks About Sundar’s Role in Final Test

He also gave a shoutout to how Washington Sundar handled pressure in both the fourth and fifth Tests. Tendulkar pointed out that Sundar not only defended when needed, but also played attacking cricket when the team needed quick runs in the final match.

“I am absolutely with the Indian team, be it Gambhir or Shubman or Jadeja or Washington, who decided. I’m 100 percent with them. In the last Test match, when it was time to accelerate, Sundar did that brilliantly, didn’t he? Where it was needed to occupy the crease, he did that in the fourth Test. And when it was needed to press the accelerator hard, he did that in the fifth. So, well done,” said Tendulkar.

ALSO READ: Watch: Sirajmania! Mohammed Siraj Mobbed By Screaming Fans, Poses For Selfies In Mumbai

Tags: ben stokesRavindra Jadejasachin tendulkarWashington Sundar

RELATED News

Gautam Gambhir Gets Reality Check On The Oval Test Win: ‘Would Have Been His Last In Tests As Coach’
Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj Get Into Heated Argument On Day 5: ‘Tune Bola Kyu Nahi’
Watch: Sirajmania! Mohammed Siraj Mobbed By Screaming Fans, Poses For Selfies In Mumbai
From Rhea Ripley To Kevin Owens: R-Truth Reveals Locker Room Support
CM Punk Takes A Swipe At Roman Reigns After WWE Raw Beatdown: ‘At Least I Still Have My Shoes’

LATEST NEWS

Rahul Dholakia Opens Up About Making Raees, His Mother’s Illness, And Personal Struggles That Shaped The Film’s Journey
Wednesday Season 2 Drops October 23: More Twists, Dark Humor & Jenna Ortega’s Iconic Return
Hiroshima 80 Years Later: Survivors Slam Trump’s Nuclear Justification, Call Out Japan’s Silence
Breaking: Two Minute Silence In Parliament For Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombing
KL Rahul Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Evaarah Holding His Hand, Suniel Shetty Drops Heartfelt Comment Full Of Love
RBI Cuts Inflation Forecast To 3.1% for FY26 As Food Prices Fall, But Core Inflation Creeps Up
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Horror Of The Natural Disaster Recounted By The Eyewitnesses
Shocking Twist On The Bold And The Beautiful: Grace Admits She Lied About Liam’s Brain Tumor In August 5 Episode
Brazilian PM Lula Rejects Speaking To Trump, Says ‘I Will Call PM Modi, Xi Jinping’ Instead
The Return of the Romcom: Five Films Signaling the Genre’s Comeback
Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident
Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident
Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident
Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja And Ben Stokes’ Handshake Incident

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?