Watch: Sirajmania! Mohammed Siraj Mobbed By Screaming Fans, Poses For Selfies In Mumbai

Mohammed Siraj came back to Mumbai after helping India win at The Oval. When he reached the airport, many fans came to see him. People were shouting his name. They tried to take selfies with him. Siraj smiled and stopped for some pictures before leaving the place.

Mohammed Siraj Five Wickets Give India The Win

Siraj played very well in the last match. He took five wickets and helped India win by only six runs. This was India’s closest win by runs in Test match. It was a big moment for the team and also for all Indian fans who watched the match.

England was playing well in the chase of 374 runs. Joe Root and Harry Brook made centuries. England reached 301 for 3. It looked like they will win the match. But then Brook got out and everything changed from that point.

Earlier the game stopped because of rain on Day 4. On the last day, England needed only 35 more runs to win. They had four wickets left. The game started again in the morning and it was a big moment.

Siraj Takes Important Wickets In Morning

Jamie Overton hit two boundaries off Prasidh Krishna in the first over. This made the England team feel relaxed. But Siraj came to bowl next. In his first over, he got Jamie Smith out. After that, he trapped Overton LBW in the same spell.

Then Prasidh Krishna bowled again and got Josh Tongue out. Siraj came once more and took the last wicket. He got Gus Atkinson out. That ended the match. India won and all players looked very happy on the ground after the win.

Mohammed Siraj Top Wicket-Taker In The Series

Siraj got nine wickets in the match. He won Player of the Match award. He got 23 wickets in the whole series. No other player from India or England took more wickets than him. He was the best bowler in this Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah missed two matches in the series. Siraj became the main fast bowler when Bumrah was not there. Siraj played all five matches. He helped India win two matches and was the leader of the bowling group for the team.

Fans Shout For Siraj In Mumbai

When Siraj reached Mumbai, fans came in big numbers. They were shouting loudly and calling his name. Some people ran to take pictures with him. Siraj stayed calm. He smiled and took selfies with fans. After that, he walked out. Fans looked very happy to see him in person.

ALSO READ: ‘Without Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Became India’s Backbone’ Ex Pakistani Legend Drops Truth Bomb