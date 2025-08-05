‘Without Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma,Shubman Gill Became India’s Backbone’ Ex Pakistani Legend Drops Truth Bomb

Ex Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria hailed 25 year old Shubman Gill, saying the young player “carried India” when veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were missing, after India registered an exciting 6 run victory at The Oval to even the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at 2 all.

‘Brilliance behind his leadership’

Kaneria in an audacious verdict said ‘His performance in the series was unbelievable and that Gill led the performance amid enormous pressure. There was will and brilliance behind his leadership. Gill had amassed an unbelievable 754 runs with 4 centuries to his credit making him the top Indian scorer in the series. The big change of India without Kohli and Rohit happened smoothly due to Gill being consistient’. Kaneria highlighted the manner in which the young captain thrived in hostile English conditions and guided India through difficult phases to win a hard fought yet crucial final test by a narrow margin.

Other Commentators spoke the same

Other commentators who shared common feeling were veteran Sanjay Manjrekar who explained that India was missing Rohit and Virat more as leaders than run makers. He furthermore noted that Gill is in the same bracket as cricketing giants as he becomes the catalyzer to the new identity within the team. The series has opened a new beginning in the form of Indian cricket with Gill fitting perfectly into the role of a leader. He is currently regarded not only as future captain, but also as a reliable run machine on foreign tours, even as India moves on without its traditional stalwarts.

The total Gill scored with his bat is the second highest total scored by any other captain at an early point in time in their captaincy only behind Don Bradman and this is another indication that Gill had so much raw potential and that he was slowly developing a long term mental toughness especially as he now became the new lynchpin of India in Tests.

