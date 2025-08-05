Asaduddin Owaisi’s Explosive Praise For Mohammed Siraj Sparks Viral Frenzy

Amidst the post India six run thriller over England at The Oval, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi dropped a powerhouse of an accolade after Mohammed Siraj picked up a five wicket haul and said in viral Hyderabadi vernacular: Poora khol diye Pasha! Meaning Siraj has opened it up completely in the most dramatic of senses on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens Praise Owaisi’s Comments

His role in the last innings against New Zealand where he ended up with five vital wickets in such pressure situations was key to India tying the Anderson Tendulkar trophy series 2-2. The fact that he could come out to win the match crowned him as a match-winner in centres where he had not played in before.

In the meantime, the message of the chairman Owaisi touched the fans at their core by touching pride in the local style and the mastery of the game. His inspiring support reverberated across social media platforms putting the spark and zeal of character and determination of Siraj in perspective in positive stone which caught the attention of the sports loving community as well as the politicians and other persons in positions of power.

Teammates Shower Praise For Siraj

The Oval triumph also made teammates admire it in a wider perspective. Dhruv Jurel, a young wicketkeeper batter of the team, referred to Siraj as his brother, saying that the bad boy Siraj was the only one that he believed in, showing the respect the group members had the ability to bring in Siraj in crises situations.

Siraj completed the campaign as one of the most reliable Indian players, making 23 wickets in all, and nine came in the last Test. He split the majority of the bowling burden with Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep and demonstrated India bench depth and resolution at the end of matches.

Fans React To Siraj’s Ronaldo Celebration

Not all of the celebrations that Siraj had were acceptable to all people, though. Some of the English fans together with social media critics found his post wicket mimic of the trademark Cristiano Ronaldo celebration of Siu to be cringe worthy and even wanted him disqualified claiming that it was too much drama.

However, the enthusiasm of Owaisi and heroism of Siraj has played a major role in silencing the controversy that has created a chain reaction of nationalism and appreciation among cricket lovers in India.

