Home > Sports > Arshdeep Singh's 'Sab Sikhana Padta Hai' Banter With Mohammed Siraj Goes Viral After Oval Test Win – Watch

Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Sab Sikhana Padta Hai’ Banter With Mohammed Siraj Goes Viral After Oval Test Win – Watch

After India’s thrilling six-run win at The Oval, Arshdeep Singh playfully pulled Siraj into making a viral Instagram reel. With a funny “Sab sikhana padta hai” jibe, the Indian dressing room mood turned light as Siraj, the match-winner, joined in the fun.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 5, 2025 15:46:30 IST

India won the Oval Test match against England by just six runs. This win made the Test series equal 2-2. After the match, the Indian team was happy and enjoying the moment.

Arshdeep Singh Pulls Siraj’s Leg After Big Win

Mohammed Siraj was one of the main heroes in the match. He bowled really well and helped India win. After the game, his teammate Arshdeep Singh started having fun with him.

In a video posted by BCCI, Arshdeep was seen asking Siraj to make a small Instagram reel. He wanted Siraj to say the line, “Pressure? What pressure?”

This line became very famous during the Euro 2024 football matches. Alan Shearer, a former football player, used this line. After that, many sportspeople started using it in fun videos.

Siraj Was Confused, Arshdeep Made Everyone Laugh

Siraj looked confused and asked Arshdeep, “Story ya post?” (Is it a story or a post?). Arshdeep started laughing and replied, “Abey, reel seedha, 2 second ki.” (It’s just a small two-second reel).

Then Arshdeep said something funny to tease him: “Sab sikhana padta hai, bowling ko chhodke.” (We have to teach him everything except bowling). Everyone around started laughing at this joke.

Finally, Siraj said yes and did the reel. The team clapped and enjoyed the moment. It was a happy time for everyone in the Indian dressing room.

Siraj’s Bowling Was Main Reason Behind India’s Win

In the match, Siraj took five wickets. His bowling figures were 5 for 104 runs. He also took the last wicket of Gus Atkinson with a perfect yorker.

Prasidh Krishna also helped in the bowling. Both bowlers made it hard for England on the final day.

Chris Woakes batted with an injured shoulder, but still England lost the match by six runs. India celebrated the win in style.

Series Ends 2-2, Gill and Brook Named Best Players

This five-match Test series ended with two wins for each team. Experts said it was a fair result.

India’s Shubman Gill and England’s Harry Brook were picked as Players of the Series. India coach Gautam Gambhir and England coach Brendon McCullum decided this.

This funny moment between Arshdeep and Siraj showed how the Indian team was enjoying after a big match. Even after such a pressure game, the players were smiling and making fun reels together.

It was a good team bonding moment and fans loved it.

arshdeep singhjasprit bumrahMohammed Sirajshubman gill

