LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away

English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away

England were leading 2-1 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and were close to a historic series win. But a sudden batting collapse in the final Test saw them lose the match and draw the series 2-2. English media slammed the team, calling it a missed chance in the Bazball era.

English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says 'Biggest Win' of Bazball Era Slipped Away (Image Credit - X)
English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says 'Biggest Win' of Bazball Era Slipped Away (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 5, 2025 15:19:05 IST

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended with a very close match, but the English media was not happy. England was leading the series 2-1 after winning at Leeds and Lord’s. But in the last Test, things changed. England had a big chance to win, but they lost it.

Bazball momentum lost in Oval thriller

England had the target of 374 to chase at The Oval, and they were looking good at 301/3. Centuries from Harry Brook and Joe Root had fans believing the match was as good as won. But what followed shocked everyone. A sudden collapse left England all out for 367.

India grabbed a 2-2 series draw and celebrated their narrowest Test win by runs in history. The Bazball approach that had worked in the past didn’t click on the final day. Former captain Michael Vaughan said England couldn’t handle the pressure at the end.

“…the truth is England panicked,” Vaughan wrote. “The closer they got, within 70, they tried to be more high-risk. The approach was wrong on the final morning. It was too risky.”

Media questions Bazball after series draw

Vaughan didn’t use the word “chokers” for the team, but made it clear how big a blow this was. He said it was the kind of loss that would seriously hurt the players.

“If India lost in that fashion, we would have said they yipped up. If South Africa lost like that, we would say they choked. It was that bad a miss. The defeat will really hurt England. When you know you should win a game, it is so painful,” he wrote.

BBC’s Stephan Shemilt also felt England let go of a golden chance. Coming that close to chasing down 374 was impressive, but falling short was a blow to Bazball’s reputation.

“It was highly creditable for England to get so close to chasing down 374, what would have been their second highest of all time. It was also a missed opportunity for a statement series win. England let biggest win of Bazball era slip after all-time epic,” he wrote.

Bazball era’s test against top teams

Lawrence Booth, writing in The Mail, pointed out that until England beat top teams like Australia or India in a full series, Bazball will not be taken seriously outside England.

“Thanks to the Manchester rain in 2023, and India’s fightback here, their two home series against Australia and India under Brendon McCullum have finished all square. Their record under Stokes and McCullum remains strong, but Bazball’s critics — mainly in Australia and India, though plenty in England – will not take them seriously until they beat one of the other members of the so-called Big Three,” Booth wrote.

The 2-2 result will sting for England, who had the match and the series almost in hand. For now, questions remain if Bazball can deliver when it matters most.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Hits Back At Ben Stokes Over Rishabh Pant Remark: ‘Karma Hits Instantly’

Tags: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophyben stokesengland teamteam india

RELATED News

Sachin Tendulkar And James Anderson Absent At Trophy Ceremony: Where Were Cricket’s Greatest?
R Ashwin Hits Back At Ben Stokes Over Rishabh Pant Remark: ‘Karma Hits Instantly’
What Nickname England Players Use For Mohammed Siraj In The Dressing Room, Revealed!
On This Day 4 Years Ago, One Press Conference Changed Football History
KL Rahul’s Decision Of Sacrifice: Putting England Cricket Tour Ahead Of Newborn Daughter

LATEST NEWS

5 Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Damaging Your Skin and Scalp
Adani Ports Sets Sail With 21% Jump In Q1 Revenue On Logistics, Marine Surge
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Heads Of State’s Streaming Triumph And The Power Of Storytelling
PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, India’s First Sustainable Central Secretariat Building
Delia Ramirez Says She’s ‘Guatemalan Before American’ – Now Republicans Want Her Deported
UK Launches ‘One In, One Out’ Migrant Deal with France – What It Means & How It Will Work
West Bengal: Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized From A Flat
Kalyan Banerjee Attacks Mahua Moitra After Resigning As TMC Chief Whip
George Clooney Fires Back: ‘I Don’t Care What Critics Say’ – Actor Shuts Down Haters With Bold Response
English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away
English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away
English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away
English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away
English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?