Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders

Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders

Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 14:14:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): In a hard-fought Qualifier 1 clash of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, the Saint Lucia Kings’ campaign took a hit as they were defeated by the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 14 runs at the Providence Stadium. Despite a spirited bowling effort, the Kings’ batting lineup faltered under pressure, costing them a direct ticket to the final, as per a release from Saint Lucia Kings.

The Kings won the toss and elected to field, a decision that initially paid off as their bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the Warriors to a competitive total of 157. Spinner Gudakesh Motie was the standout performer for the Kings’ opponents, earning the Player of the Match award for his crucial three-wicket haul.

Chasing 158 for victory, the Kings’ top order collapsed, leaving them in a precarious position at 48/7. A valiant lower-order resistance, led by Khary Pierre, offered a glimmer of hope, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Kings to the finals.

Saint Lucia Kings will now have a second chance to reach the final when they face off against the Trinbago Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on September 20.

The Kings were the table toppers before the play-offs stage with 12 points, winning five games, and losing three.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 157 in 19.5 overs (Ben McDermott 34, Shai Hope 32; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/33) vs St Lucia Kings 143 in 19.1 overs (Khary Pierre 50, Tymal Mills 30; Gudakesh Motie 4/30). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: CPL 2025gudakesh-motieguyana-amazon-warriorskhary-pierresaint-lucia-kingsTrinbago Knight Riders

RELATED News

China Masters: PV Sindhu advances to quarterfinals
Son Heung-Min's hat trick carries LAFC past Real Salt Lake
Odisha Pro T20 league "aims to nurture new talent": CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Gearing up for first pitch at Dodger Stadium, F1's 'Checo' Perez 'excited about comeback'
Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Beat UAE to Enter Super Four, Set for India Clash on Sunday

LATEST NEWS

MRO is key to India's aviation ecosystem, says Boeing India head
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders
Young Man In Jagtial Ends Life Over Online Gaming Addiction: Second Tragedy in District Raises Alarming Concerns Among Families
Can Astrology Improve Mental Health? How Birth Charts Offer Emotional Guidance
India’s Defence Exports: Defence Sector Expands Global Footprint
"200 people affected by disaster in Chamoli…": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Neglect deepens crisis: Flood victims in PoGB left in tents as winter sets in
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"
AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT Direct Link to Download
Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders
Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders
Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders
Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders

QUICK LINKS