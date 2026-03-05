T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Sanju Samson continued his sublime form in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he followed his 97 with a blistering 89 off 42 against England in the semi-final in Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened the innings for India but the host lost Sharma early for 9.

Later, Sanju was joined by Ishan Kishan and the two stitched a partnership of 97 runs. Ishan departed for 39 off 18. Samson continued his brilliant touch and helped India dominate the opposition with the bat. The wicket-keeper batter was dropped early in his innings by Harry Brook but made full use of it eventually.

Sanju Samson 89 runs from 42 balls in his first-ever ICC knockout game, striking at 212 💪🏻 He could’ve easily gone for a century, but his priority, as usual, was always putting the team above himself. 🇮🇳

With wickets in hand, he went after every ball 💙 pic.twitter.com/VUfF5p0DA0 — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) March 5, 2026

“Let others score too, this is a team game.” pic.twitter.com/lckgtcUJhY — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 5, 2026

No stopping Sanju Samson 👊 Second half-century in a row and he gets there with a biggie 💪

#T20WorldCup broadcast details ➡️ https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/OB4USOuQK4 — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2026

After that absolute unselfish masterclass from @IamSanjuSamson, watch out for @hardikpandya7 !! He looks amped!! 💪🏾 — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 5, 2026

Thanks brother Brook. What a drop. This is an art. pic.twitter.com/0QzS1qiB6c — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 5, 2026

Most 50+ Scores for India in T20WC Knockouts 5 – Virat Kohli (6 Inngs)

1 – 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗷𝘂 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 (1 Inng)*

1 – Gautam Gambhir (2 Inngs)

1 – Hardik Pandya (3 Inngs)

1 – Yuvraj Singh (4 Inngs)

1 – Rohit Sharma (8 Inngs) pic.twitter.com/F9hHAOzwyQ — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 5, 2026

Chetta’s got the foot on the accelerator. 🏎️💨 pic.twitter.com/zyvuY3WwA9 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 5, 2026

Sanju Samson hits 14M on Instagram! Gained 2M followers after that iconic 97* knock. One innings, massive impact. pic.twitter.com/NP1jaPZY2g — Mahi Patel (@Mahi_Patel_07) March 5, 2026

India had earlier rode on Samson’s unbeaten 97 against West Indies in the virtual quarter-final to march ahead in the semis.

