Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Innings of The Highest Calibre': Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Sanju Samson thoroughly dominated the England bowling unit as he hammered a 42-ball 89 in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final in Mumbai.

Sanju Samson scored 89 off 42. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Sanju Samson scored 89 off 42. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 5, 2026 20:37:47 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Sanju Samson continued his sublime form in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he followed his 97 with a blistering 89 off 42 against England in the semi-final in Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened the innings for India but the host lost Sharma early for 9. 

Later, Sanju was joined by Ishan Kishan and the two stitched a partnership of 97 runs. Ishan departed for 39 off 18. Samson continued his brilliant touch and helped India dominate the opposition with the bat. The wicket-keeper batter was dropped early in his innings by Harry Brook but made full use of it eventually. 

India had earlier rode on Samson’s unbeaten 97 against West Indies in the virtual quarter-final to march ahead in the semis. 

Also Read: Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Results, Live Streaming and Everything You Need to Know

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 8:37 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: ind vs engindia vs englandsanju samsont20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Innings of The Highest Calibre': Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

QUICK LINKS