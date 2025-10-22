LIVE TV
Throwback: When Gautam Gambhir Blamed Sarfaraz Khan For Leaking Dressing Room Info

Throwback: When Gautam Gambhir Blamed Sarfaraz Khan For Leaking Dressing Room Info

Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed stirred controversy after questioning cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion from India’s recent squads and taking a swipe at Team India head coach and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. Her remarks sparked outrage online. The controversy also revived earlier allegations that Gambhir had once accused Sarfaraz of leaking dressing room information.

Published: October 22, 2025 19:44:10 IST

Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed has given birth to a controversy on Wednesday after questioning the non-selection of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan and taking a direct swipe at Team India head coach and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

Taking to X, Shama Mohamed wrote, “Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter.”

Her remark came in response to Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion from the India A squad for the upcoming series against South Africa A in Bengaluru. The comment sparked widespread criticism online, with many accusing the Congress leader of giving a communal twist to what they described as a purely cricketing decision.

When Gautam Gambhir Accused Sarfaraz Khan Of ‘Leaking’ Dressing Room Information

In January this year, reports claimed of alleged “leaks” from the Indian dressing room during the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1–3. Following the series defeat, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended a review meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

A video report by News 24 made a startling claim, alleging that Gautam Gambhir accused Sarfaraz Khan of leaking sensitive dressing room information during the tour. The report states that the accusation was made during the BCCI’s internal review meeting held after the series loss.

So far, neither Gambhir nor Sarfaraz has issued any official response to the report. The story remains unverified. If NewsX gets any update on the incident, this story will be updated.

Harbhajan Singh’s Reaction To Dressing Room Leak Allegation

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also weighed in on the controversy at that time, urging Gambhir to handle the matter with maturity. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan admitted he was unsure of the validity of the report but said Gambhir, as coach, should have spoken directly with the young batter.

“Whatever has happened in the last few days, be it in Australia or after that… there are wins and losses on the field. But everyday new stories should not come out of the dressing room,” Harbhajan said.

“Today there was a report that coach saab (Gautam Gambhir) has said Sarfaraz Khan has leaked dressing room talks to media. If the coach has said this, he should not have done so. If Sarfaraz Khan had done this in Australia, you are the coach – you could have talked to him then. He is a player, make him understand. He is a youngster, he will play for India in the future.”

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 7:44 PM IST
QUICK LINKS