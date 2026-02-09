The ICC Men 2026 T20 world cup is still in progress as Scotland and Italy play a curious match under Group C at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Monday, February 9.

The game will commence with the toss at 10:30 AM IST with the first ball being thrown at 11 AM IST with the two teams aiming to attract crucial points in the initial stages of the tournament. The Scottish team, who is keen on winning their campaign given their recent poor performances, will host a strong Italian team keen on creating an indelible mark in their T20 world cup experiences.

Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SCO vs ITA Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

There are various alternatives available to the fans of cricket in India and the world at large, to watch the action live. In India, the game will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network, and will be streamed live to subscribers of the JioHotstar app and web on their devices. The game is also broadcast on a streaming site by ICC.tv, which broadcasts the games in other parts of the world, depending on local coverage. Alternative broadcasters consist of Willow TV and ESPN+ in USA and Canada, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Go in the UK, SuperSport in some areas of Africa, and regional platforms in Sri Lanka and the Caribbean making sure that as many people as possible around the world can access the contest.

This Scotland versus Italy match can be viewed as a confrontation between the teams of the European countries, which have different histories in participating in the ICC events, and it can be questioned as a thrilling game as both of the sides strive to gain stronger positions within the group. To those who cannot be present physically, the presence of several broadcast and streaming options allow the supporters to view the live coverage on their devices and platforms, and it is convenient to remain closely connected to one of the main events of the weekend of the championship of T20 World Cup.

