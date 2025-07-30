Home > Sports > Shillong Derby Delight: Lajong Outclass Rangdajied to Stay on Track

Shillong Lajong secured a thrilling 3-1 victory over Rangdajied United in the Durand Cup derby at JN Stadium. After an equalizer from Rangdajied, Lajong quickly regained control with goals from Lyngdoh and Kharbuli, showcasing superior discipline and teamwork to strengthen their group lead.

Shillong Lajong FC emerged victorious in a high-stakes Shillong Derby, defeating local rivals Rangdajied United FC 3-1 in a spirited Group Stage clash of the 134th Durand Cup, 2025 at JN Stadium. Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Lajong displayed a commanding mix of tactical poise and attacking precision to secure a vital win and move closer to the knockout rounds.

The Red Dragons stuck to their trusted 4-2-3-1 system, using structured possession and sharp wing play to break down Rangdajied’s aggressive 4-3-3 setup. The latter started brightly but struggled with rhythm, conceding 21 fouls that allowed Lajong to control key phases of the game.

Lajong Seize Momentum Before the Break

Though both sides traded chances early, it was Lajong’s calculated build-up that paid off. They slightly edged possession (53%) and completed more passes (349 vs 294), showing their composure. Just before halftime, Mylliempdah pounced on a loose ball following a set-piece scramble to fire Lajong ahead and send the stadium into raptures.

Second-Half Spark and Swift Shift in Momentum

Rangdajied started the second half with renewed intensity and found their breakthrough in the 58th minute, as Mebanshngain Kurkalang slotted in a composed equalizer. But their joy was fleeting—just eight minutes later, Lajong regained the upper hand when Lyngdoh finished a fluid team move to reclaim the lead.

Lajong Finish Strong, Top Group Table

As Rangdajied’s discipline faltered, their frustrations mounted. Lajong capitalized in the 80th minute with a third goal, Kharbuli capping a blistering counterattack to seal the win. With better discipline, sharper passing, and a clinical edge, Lajong proved the superior side.

Now sitting atop their group, Shillong Lajong are firm contenders for the title. The derby delivered the drama—and reaffirmed that Shillong still bleeds red.

