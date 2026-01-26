LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shocking Twist! BCB Brings Back Nazmul Islam Amid T20 World Cup Exit After First Removing Him Over Controversial Remarks, Protests From Cricketers

Shocking Twist! BCB Brings Back Nazmul Islam Amid T20 World Cup Exit After First Removing Him Over Controversial Remarks, Protests From Cricketers

Bangladesh cricket has been thrown into turmoil as the BCB reinstated Nazmul Islam despite player backlash, just after the ICC replaced Bangladesh ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Nazmul Islam (IMAGE: X)
Nazmul Islam (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 26, 2026 16:32:43 IST

Shocking Twist! BCB Brings Back Nazmul Islam Amid T20 World Cup Exit After First Removing Him Over Controversial Remarks, Protests From Cricketers

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has plunged the administration of cricket in the country into upheaval.

Bangladesh was officially sacked by the International Cricket Council (ICC) a day earlier for the T20 World Cup in 2026, but the board made a theatrical last minute turn-around when it reinstated M. Nazmul Islam as its finance committee head.

Bangladesh Cricket in Chaos as BCB Reinstates Nazmul After ICC Ouster

The decision has been viewed as a betrayal of trust by the national players who just lifted a high-stake boycott after being assured of accountability, namely Nazmul, being removed as a board member.

It arose when the remarks of M. Nazmul Islam, a BCB director, were the cause of the outbreak of the crisis which the board itself criticized.

What did Nazmul Islam say? 

The scandal started when the former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal proposed that the BCB should hold a discussion with the BCCI to sort out the problems related to the venue of the World Cup.

To this, Nazmul publicly labeled Tamim as a tested Indian agent, which drew a large outcry.

The remarks did not end there. Nazmul also hurt the squad by saying that players did not have a right to compensation in case the Bangladesh withdrew the World Cup. He went an extra mile to recommend that the board should reclaim money on the players in cases of poor performances.

When BCB asked Nazmul Islam to step down

The demonstration left the BCB with no option but to take action. The board asked Nazmul to step down of his finance committee position and gave him a show-cause notice in an attempt to protect the BPL and its broadcast revenues.

The players lifted the boycott and went back to the field believing that finally the board has done what was necessary to restore the dignity of the players. The relief however was short lived.

The global governing body found a replacement to the officials by replacing them with Scotland after Bangladesh had declined to travel to India to participate in the T20 World Cup on the basis of security concerns that had been declared as non-credible by the independent experts of the ICC.

Nazmul Islam was removed by BCB 

In their second week in the month of January, 2026, this was confirmed by a press statement issued by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) which had removed the Director M Nazmul Islam off the Chairman post of Finance Committee. 

The move, as decided by the BCB President is based on the evaluation of the recent events and in the best interest of the organization. The President will play the role of acting chairman of the committee until further.

The BCB highlighted that the welfare of cricketers is the first priority and it is still determined to maintain the honor and dignity of all the affiliated players.

The board has hoped that the players would join hands in developing Bangladesh cricket with professionalism and integrity through this difficult time.

The BCB had also encouraged the cricketers to make sure that they participated regularly in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Previously, the board stated that the players could be permitted to resume playing the game after Nazmul Islam is ousted as a member of Finance Committee; otherwise the BPL would be halted permanently.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 4:32 PM IST
Shocking Twist! BCB Brings Back Nazmul Islam Amid T20 World Cup Exit After First Removing Him Over Controversial Remarks, Protests From Cricketers

QUICK LINKS