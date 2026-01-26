LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India? Here's What We Know So Far

Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India? Here’s What We Know So Far

As per reports, Pakistan might boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against India. The two teams are slated to lock horns with each other on February 15 in Colombo.

Pakistan might boycott T20 WC clash against India. (Photo Credits: X)
Pakistan might boycott T20 WC clash against India. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 26, 2026 15:35:22 IST

Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India? Here’s What We Know So Far

In a new twist, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might boycott the group stage match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo, according to reports.

PCB boss Mohsin Naqvi is set to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at 4 pm local time on Monday to take the final call on Pakistan’s participation in the marquee event.

More to follow…

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 3:26 PM IST
