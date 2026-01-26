Michael Schumacher Health Update: F1 Legend ‘No Longer Bed-Bound’ 12 Years After Ski Accident

Important news has surfaced concerning the health of the Formula 1 racing genius Michael Schumacher, over 12 years after he suffered a horror skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013.

Michael Schumacher Health Update: F1 Legend ‘No Longer Bed-Bound’

Schumacher, the seven-time world champion is not bed bound and can now sit up in a wheelchair, which is quite a significant change in his secretive recovery process. His ailment has been kept secret since the accident itself, which deemed him a severe head injury in need of immediate neurosurgical treatment and left him in a medically induced coma throughout many months, The Sun and Fox Sports has consistently reported. This is particularly important because fans and the international motorsport community have not been frequently updated on the same over the years.

Does Michael Schumacher Watch F1 Now?

Although this is a good sign, Schumacher has a relatively secretive life since he is being taken care of round the clock by his wife Corinna and a team of skilled medical practitioners. It has been stated that he can be wheeled between his Majorca estates and close to Lake Geneva, which means that he is now more physically active than in decades of complete bed rest. Although it is not clear how much of his awareness and communication skills he has, at least one source implied that he can perceive a part of what is happening around him, though not all of it.

How The Ski Accident Has Affected Michael Schumacher

This revision is compared to the past knowledge of people who had been near Schumacher, such as former Ferrari boss Jean Todt and other friends, who have explained how the accident affected his life and identity in the long term. His relatives have been very close to their privacy, and did not want much information to be disclosed to the world regarding his health condition, which according to the lawyer of Schumacher was an attempt to keep his personal life out of the public eye. However, this new report that offers an indication of progress that is going beyond bed confinement has created a new buzz and some optimism among fans and the general F1 fraternity.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer To Advance Into Australian Open Quarterfinals, Becomes Oldest Player in 49 Years to Achieve Rare Feat