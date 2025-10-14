'Show Israel the red card,' Pro-Palestinians claim as they march in Udine on match day

VIDEO SHOWS: PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATORS PROTESTING IN UDINE AHEAD OF ITALY-ISRAEL WORLD CUP QUALIFIER / COMMENTS BY DEMONSTRATORS ON MATCH, CEASEFIRE IN GAZA SHOTLIST ONLY, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: UDINE, ITALY (OCTOBER 14, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATORS GATHERING IN CITY CENTRE ON DAY OF ITALY-ISRAEL WORLD CUP QUALIFIER 2. BANNER READING (Italian) “You don't play with genocide” 3. DEMONSTRATORS GATHERING IN CITY CENTRE 4. BANNER READING (Italian) “Full stadium, empty conscience” 5. DEMOSTRATORS CHANTING (English) “Free Gaza” 6. DEMONSTRATORS CHANTING, UNFOLDING LARGE PALESTINIAN FLAG 7. DEMOSTRATORS WAVING LARGE PALESTINIAN FLAG 8. DEMOSTRATORS CHANTING (Italian) “We are all Palestinian” 9. GROUP OF DEMONSTRATORS CHANTING, HOLDING BANNER READING (Italian) "No one will be free until Palestine is free and recognised" 10. DEMONSTRATOR CHANTING, HOLDING RED CARD 11. DEMONSTRATORS HOLDING BANNER READING (English) "Show Israel the red card" 12. GROUP OF DEMONSTRATORS DRUMMING 13. DEMONSTRATOR CLAPPING HANDS 14. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATOR FROM TRIESTE, GLORIA CASAGRANDE, SAYING: "I think two years of war and extermination speak for themselves. Fortunately, people are taking action because, until some time ago, all we did was click on a few opinion polls. Fortunately, we are now taking action at all levels, and I hope we continue to do so, (also) now that we have signed a peace agreement – or a fake peace agreement, I don't think they will fool us so easily on these issues anymore." 15. BANNER READING (English) "Show Israel the red card. Socrates against genocide" 16. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATOR FROM UDINE, VALENTINA BIANCHI, SAYING: "There has been a ceasefire, but not peace. As I wrote on the sign, there can be no peace without justice. So we need to recognise the state of Palestine as a first step, or rather as the very first step, open the border crossings and let the aid through, and then everything else will follow." 17. MANNEQUIN REPRESENTING JUSTICE 18. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATOR, STEFANO (NO SURNAME GIVEN), SAYING: "It's the least we can do to be here. We can't live our daily lives without… at least a minimum to make these people understand." 19. DEMONSTRATOR HOLDING RED BANNER READING (English) "Show Israel the red card" 20. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATOR FROM SAN VITO AL TAGLIAMENTO, ANTONIO DI BISCEGLIE, SAYING: "Just as Russia was removed when it (the invasion of Ukraine) happened, the same should have been done by international sporting bodies for Israel. This has not been done, but all the more we condemn the fact that Israel continues to be allowed to compete as if nothing had happened." 21. DEMONSTRATORS HOLDING BANNER READING (English) "Show Israel the red card"

