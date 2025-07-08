Shubman Gill Aims For Records At Lord’s After Edgbaston Heroics

After smashing records with his swashbuckling double hundred and a scintillating ton that ensured India’s victory in the second Test against England, Indian skipper Shubman Gill will go into the third Test with a renewed sense of confidence and heightened expectations of his fans. He is on the cusp of several more records.

India Eye Winning Momentum at Lord’s After Edgbaston Triumph

Having won the Edgbaston frontier by a huge 336 runs, India will seek to continue the winning momentum at Lord’s, where they have lost just one Test in the last three tours. The series is currently levelled at 1-1.

Shubman Gill’s Number Four Role Echoes Indian Legends

Gill, who has made a smooth transition to number four—a crucial position in the batting order once held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli—could create history at Lord’s.

Gill sits at the top of the run charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests, four innings at an average of 146.25 and an attacking strike rate of over 73, with three centuries and a marathon 269 (387 balls) at Edgbaston as his best score.

Gill Nears Rahul Dravid’s England Tour Record

Just 18 more runs will help Gill become the batter with the best-ever England tour statistically, going ahead of Rahul Dravid’s tally of 602 runs in four matches and six innings at an average of 106.33, with three centuries and a fifty back in 2002.

Gill could also outshine his idol Virat Kohli, who holds the best SENA series by an Indian batter, with 692 runs in four matches and eight innings at an average of 86.50, with four centuries and a fifty. Gill is just 108 runs away from surpassing him, with Kohli having announced his shock Test retirement just before the series.

Lord’s Century Could Mark Milestone for Shubman Gill

If Gill gets another 169 runs, he will complete the 6,000 international run-mark. So far in his career across all formats, he has scored 5,831 runs in 110 matches and 139 innings at an average of 47.02, with 17 centuries and 25 fifties. His best score is 269.

If he scores another century at Lord’s, he will become the 11th Indian to do so, joining the likes of Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Dravid, Ravi Shastri, and Sourav Ganguly. Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul have also scored centuries at the historic venue.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Predicts Novak Djokovic’s 8th Wimbledon Win, Says ‘We Share A Strong Bond’