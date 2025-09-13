BIG SHOCK TO INDIA! Shubman Gill Injured Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: Reports

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: The expectations of India might get a blow before the high voltage match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai. Star batter Shubman Gill is said to have been injured in the process of India practice, which casts doubt on his availability to the much-needed encounter, as the Times of India reported.

Shubman Gill’s Injury Scare

Gill, who had not been beaten on 20 against UAE in the previous match in India, was clearly in apparent distress following the incident in the nets. As Gill left the pitch, the team physiotherapist hurried to his aid and he was holding his hand. He was then lying on the icebox as he was being treated.

Suryakumar Yadav, Indian captain and Gautam Gambhir, head coach, rushed to the aid of Gill discussing the matter in detail. “He looked shaken, but after a while, he was back in the nets ready to face the next ball,” sources revealed. He was helped by opening partner Abhishek Sharma who gave him a water bottle as the physio checked his condition.

Gill briefly returned to practice, despite the scare. The team was observed to be doing everything in its power to make sure that the star opener does not make the injury worse. His fitness will be tested prior to the toss which may decide the initial combination of India and Pakistan.

Potential Replacement: Sanju Samson

In case Gill is disqualified, Sanju Samson is likely to be the opening batter of India. Samson, who is the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in T20Is in India, has been performing well. The Kerala cricketer has three centuries as an opener last year, which reflects his capability of dealing with high-pressure situations at the top of the order.

On September 10, Samson was added to India playing XI in their match against UAE, but he was not given an opportunity to bat in the 58-run chase. He has now become a formidable replacement to Gill in case the latter fails to play against Pakistan due to the injury.

Team India’s Preparations Amid Injury Concerns

India have been training thoroughly to face the giant battle, yet the fitness of Gill is creating an element of uncertainty. The team management is keeping a close check on his progress in order to ensure they put the best XI on the field. The head coach Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav supposedly are preparing contingency plans.

The top-order stability of India is also questionable as a result of the injury. Gill has played a key role in giving good beginnings and his departure might create a reshuffle. The decision of Sanju Samson to be an opener will be followed with great scrutiny by the fans and the analysts.

High-Stakes Asia Cup Showdown

One of the most looked forward to matches in world cricket is the India vs Pakistan match. Any change, particularly in the late stage, and that too concerning the main players such as Shubman Gill can significantly affect the strategy of India. The fans are now waiting official reports to know whether or not India will have its star opener on the field.

As the intensity of the Asia Cup increases, India will have to remain flexible. Whether Gill is able to heal in time or Samson breaks open, the conflict is high drama. The team is concerned with carrying the momentum coupled with handling the issue of injury before this critical match.

