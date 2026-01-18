LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

Babar Azam won hearts during a BBL match by consoling Steve Smith after he dropped a catch, effectively shutting down rumours of a rift between the two. The gesture came after earlier controversy over a tactical decision, but it showed there’s no bad blood, just team spirit and sportsmanship.

Babar Azam consoles Steve Smith after a dropped catch (Image: X)
Babar Azam consoles Steve Smith after a dropped catch (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 18, 2026 18:39:47 IST

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

In a recent Big Bash League (BBL) clash, Pakistan’s Babar Azam showed a very classy side by consoling Australia’s Steve Smith after he dropped a tough catch. The action seemed to have  put rest to the rumours that the two had fallen out amid earlier controversy. The moment came during the Sydney Sixers’ match against the Brisbane Heat at The Gabba, and it quickly caught the attention of fans and commentators alike.

Earlier in the week, there had been talk of a falling out between the two star batters after an incident in a game against the Sydney Thunder. On that occasion, Smith had denied Babar a single late in the innings. It was a tactical decision that Smith later explained was about maximizing the Power Surge opportunity. Babar looked visibly frustrated, and some reports said he felt “disrespected” by Smith’s decision, even suggesting tension in the dressing room afterwards.

Steve Smith dismissed the rumours about a rift with Babar Azam

Smith himself later addressed the media about those rumours and played them down. When he was asked about it directly, he joked about the situation and said, “Nah, he’s good. We were just chatting before, we were talking about our golf there. He’s looking forward to tonight and it’s a nice wicket.” Smith made it clear that there was no bad blood between them.

In the Queensland match, a difficult catch came up in the fifth over of the Heat’s innings where batter Nathan McSweeney hit it hard to backward point, and Smith was fielding there. He got to it but couldn’t hold on. After the over ended, Babar ran over to Smith, patted him on the back and offered support rather than letting any past tension linger.

This season has seen some BBL drama involving Babar and Smith. The initial controversy stemmed from Smith’s tactical move in the earlier match where he turned down the single for Babar late in the innings so he could take the Power Surge strike. Smith smashed four sixes in that over. That sequence sparked talk of tension, with some ex-cricketers like Kamran Akmal saying Smith “disrespected” Babar.

Also Read: ‘I Mean It’s Part Of T20 Cricket If You…’  Australian Pacer Breaks Silence On Steve Smith Blasting 32 Runs In Next Over Right After Denying Single To Babar Azam In BBL

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 6:39 PM IST
Who Was Liton Chandra Ghosh? 55‑Year‑Old Hindu Businessman ‘Beaten To Death Over Bananas’ In Bangladesh, Police Detain Three Accused

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch
Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch
Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch
Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

QUICK LINKS