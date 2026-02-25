SL vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

SL vs NZ Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will be up against New Zealand in their second Super 8 fixture in Colombo on Wednesday. The SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live on TV on Star Sports Network, while the fans can also watch it live on JioHotstar.

New Zealand’s first match against Pakistan was washed away due to rain as the two teams shared a point each, while Sri Lanka lost the Game to England by 51 runs. The England bowlers were on song as they bowled out the opposition for 95 while defending 147.







Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Super 8 match.

When And Where Will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Wednesday, February 25, at the R Premdasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga

New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets: How to Buy, Pricing, Categories And New Sales Window Explained