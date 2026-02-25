FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets: How to Buy, Pricing, Categories And New Sales Window Explained

The ticket sale process for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered a new stage. This has created new chances for fans to buy tickets, but it has also caused some confusion. Because demand is extremely high and tickets are limited, getting a seat has become very competitive. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is starting on June 11, and the final will be on July 19.

Extra Tickets Released

After the lottery phase ended, FIFA opened a special 48-hour window for some fans who were not selected earlier.

More than 500 million ticket requests were made during the lottery. Now, only a small number of extra single-match tickets are available. These tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Not everyone can access this sale — only selected applicants who missed out before.

This sale comes before the general public ticket sale, which is expected later.

Four nations are set to make their debut at this year’s @fifaworldcup! 🏆 Six qualification spots remain. Which nations will book their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IdKx0dWYYX — FIFA (@FIFAcom) February 21, 2026

Why Tickets Are Hard to Get

The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest ever:

48 teams (for the first time)

104 matches

June 11 to July 19, 2026

Hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico

Final at MetLife Stadium

With more teams and more matches across 16 cities, global demand is extremely high. Matches involving big teams sold out quickly.

World Cup tickets from 2022 – 2026. This is outrageous. 💰🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/miyRAiN2gC — Footy Flix (@FootyFlixx) October 7, 2025

Ticket Categories

Fans do not choose exact seats while buying. They choose a category, and FIFA assigns the seat later.

Category 1: Best seats near the middle of the pitch.

Category 2: Good side or corner views.

Category 3: Behind the goal or higher sections.

Category 4: Highest and cheapest seats.

Exact seat numbers are expected to be shared closer to May 2026. Tickets will be mobile-only and may appear shortly before the match.

Ticket Prices

Prices depend on:

Stage of the match

Teams playing

Host city

Seat category

Demand

Some starting prices:

Mexico City (Opening Match): $3,800+

Los Angeles: $1,400+

New York/New Jersey: $700+

Houston: $500+

Monterrey: $200+

Knockout matches and the final are much more expensive, especially on resale platforms.

Some fans said:

Emails did not clearly mention time slots.

Ticket portal dates looked different.

Updated emails were sent later with clearer details.

Even with the confusion, this extra sale shows that some tickets are still available.

Resale Warning

Because of high demand, resale prices are very high. FIFA is watching resale activity closely and may cancel tickets bought in bulk without permission. Fans should buy only from official sources.

Host Cities

USA: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle

Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

Tips for Fans

Check your email regularly.

Be ready to buy quickly.

Consider group-stage matches.

Choose your category based on budget.

Expect mobile tickets to be close to match day.

World Cup key dates of rounds

Group stage: June 11th-27th

Round of 32: June 28th to July 3rd

Round of 16: July 4th-7th

Quarter-finals: July 9th-11th

Semi-finals: July 14th-15th

Third-place play-off: July 18th

Final: July 19th

With record demand and limited seats, getting a ticket is difficult. But more sales phases are expected, so fans still have a chance to attend the biggest World Cup in history.

