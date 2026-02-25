LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

History made in Colombo! New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie shatter the T20 World Cup record with a massive 84-run partnership for the 7th wicket. From 84/6 to 168/7, witness the Black Caps' greatest rearguard action against Sri Lanka in the 2026 Super 8s.

New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark Photo: ICC- X
New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark Photo: ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 25, 2026 21:30:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Cricket is often called a game of glorious uncertainties, and the Super 8 clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, Feb 25, proved exactly why. In a performance that swung from a disastrous collapse to a world-record recovery, the Black Caps turned a certain defeat into a formidable total, courtesy of an unprecedented rearguard action by Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie.

The match initially seemed to be slipping away from New Zealand as the Sri Lankan spin attack, led by a clinical Maheesh Theekshana, ripped through the middle order. From a relatively steady 75/2, the Kiwis suffered a catastrophic slump, losing four wickets for just nine runs to find themselves reeling at 84/6 in the 13th over. With the top order back in the shed and the crowd in Colombo sensing an early finish, the stage was set for a historic counter-attack.

Highest Partnership For 7th Wicket Or Lower

Skipper Mitchell Santner joined Cole McConchie with one goal: survival. However, what followed was a masterclass in tactical acceleration. The pair added a staggering 84 runs for the seventh wicket, officially becoming the highest partnership for the 7th wicket or lower in T20 World Cup history. This feat shattered the previous record of 74 runs set by Australian legends Michael Hussey and Steve Smith against Bangladesh in 2010.

Highest Team Score After Being Six Wickets Down For Less Than 100 Runs

The recovery was not just about the partnership, but the sheer volume of runs added from a position of despair. New Zealand’s jump from 84/6 to 168/7 set a new benchmark for the highest team score after being six wickets down for less than 100 runs in a T20 World Cup. 

Santner led from the front with a blistering 47 off 26 balls, while McConchie provided the perfect foil with an unbeaten 31. Together, they plundered 70 runs from the final four overs, leaving the Sri Lankan bowlers shell-shocked. As the innings closed, the momentum had shifted entirely, proving that even at six down, the Black Caps are never truly out of the fight. 

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:30 PM IST
Tags: Cole McConchieMitchell SantnerNew Zealand vs Sri LankaNZ vs SLSL vs NZt20 world cup 2026

