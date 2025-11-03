Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

India’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup victory has sparked nationwide celebration and an unexpected conversation. As the Women in Blue lifted the trophy after a stunning 52-run win over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, an old video of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly resurfaced online.

In the clip, from an earlier interview on Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, Ganguly was asked what he would do if his daughter, Sana, wanted to play cricket. Laughing, he replied, “I’ll tell her not to because women are not required to play cricket.” At the time, the remark seemed light-hearted. But with India’s women now world champions, the comment has reignited discussion about how far women’s cricket has evolved.

Fans have been quick to highlight the contrast between Ganguly’s old words and today’s reality, where Indian women cricketers are national heroes. The victory represents not just a sporting milestone, but also a cultural shift built on years of determination, investment, and growing respect for women in sports.

Amid this discussion, former Indian captain Mithali Raj shared a heartfelt message celebrating the team’s win. “When you give wings to a dream, it soars,” she wrote, calling the win a result of years of planning and vision. She credited the BCCI’s reforms under Jay Shah, from equal match fees to the Women’s Premier League and stronger domestic systems, for paving the way.

Mithali also praised the ICC for boosting investment in women’s cricket, noting the record $13.88 million prize pool. To her, this victory is more than a trophy.

