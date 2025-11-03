LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

As the Women in Blue lifted the trophy after a stunning 52-run win over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, an old video of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly resurfaced online.

Sourav Ganguly (ANI)
Sourav Ganguly (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 23:51:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

India’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup victory has sparked nationwide celebration and an unexpected conversation. As the Women in Blue lifted the trophy after a stunning 52-run win over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, an old video of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly resurfaced online.

In the clip, from an earlier interview on Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, Ganguly was asked what he would do if his daughter, Sana, wanted to play cricket. Laughing, he replied, “I’ll tell her not to because women are not required to play cricket.” At the time, the remark seemed light-hearted. But with India’s women now world champions, the comment has reignited discussion about how far women’s cricket has evolved.  

Fans have been quick to highlight the contrast between Ganguly’s old words and today’s reality, where Indian women cricketers are national heroes. The victory represents not just a sporting milestone, but also a cultural shift built on years of determination, investment, and growing respect for women in sports.  

Amid this discussion, former Indian captain Mithali Raj shared a heartfelt message celebrating the team’s win. “When you give wings to a dream, it soars,” she wrote, calling the win a result of years of planning and vision. She credited the BCCI’s reforms under Jay Shah, from equal match fees to the Women’s Premier League and stronger domestic systems, for paving the way.  

Mithali also praised the ICC for boosting investment in women’s cricket, noting the record $13.88 million prize pool. To her, this victory is more than a trophy.

ALSO READ: When Is The Next Women’s World Cup As Indian Women Wins Their First Trophy? Check Date And Venue

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 11:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3ICC Women World Cupsourav ganguly

RELATED News

Shocking Treatment With International Cricketers: Why Was Chris Gayle Left Stranded In Hotel Amid Indian Heaven Premier League In Srinagar?

When Is The Next Women’s World Cup As Indian Women Wins Their First Trophy? Check Date And Venue

Shocking Amount Leaked! Mithali Raj Once Revealed Women Cricketers Earned ‘Only Rs.1000 Per Match’ Before Getting Signed With BCCI: ‘Contract Toh Tha Hi Nahi’

When Is Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Getting Married To Palash Muchhal? Will Marriage Be Next After World Cup Glory

Jay Shah’s Reforms Rewrite The Story Of Indian Women’s Cricket Glory Forever, Lifts The First World Cup Trophy

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer All Set To Argue Landmark Case Against Trump’s Tariffs In US Supreme Court

Sudan Rebel Forces Kidnap Indian Worker, Ask Him, ‘You Know Shah Rukh Khan?’ Here’s What Happened

‘They Don’t Deserve Mammootty’: Prakash Raj Calls Out National Awards Over Snubbing Malayalam Superstar, Claims They Are Rigged

No Illegal Imports, No Commercial Breeding: CITES Lauds Vantara’s Conservation Model

Mehul Choksi Moves Belgium’s Top Court Against Antwerp Court Extradition Order

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Toxic Gas Leak in Gwalior: 4-Year-Old Dies, Family Members Critically Ill

Was Zubeen Garg’s Death Not An Accident But A Murder? Assam CM Makes Shocking Claims As He Confirms SIT Chargesheet Date

Slit Throat, Broken Limbs, Sand & Glue Stuffed in Nose 15-Year-Old Murdered in Bahraich

Delhi HC Orders MEA To Provide Legal Aid To Make Sure Celina Jaitly Can Contact Brother Detained in UAE, Actress Says, ‘Government Is The Only Entity I Trust’

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win
Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win
Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win
Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

QUICK LINKS