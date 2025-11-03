The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 was one of the great events in the cricketing history as the competition moved to its 13th edition with India as the host nation from September 30 to November 2, 2025. The final saw India beat South Africa at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to claim their maiden title. The event featured 8 teams and took place in different cities across India, including depending on the scheduling some neutral venues for Pakistan’s matches.

When Is The Next Women’s World Cup As Indian Women Wins Their First Trophy? Check Date And Venue

The women’s ODI World Cup has been scheduled 2029, but the venue is still undecided. Next event in line will be the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which shall take place in England and Wales during the period from June 12 to July 25, 2026, and will include 12 teams. The ICC has a still active calendar for women’s cricket and tournaments that are a proof of international acknowledgment of women’s sport constantly. India’s 2025 victory was a watershed moment for Indian women’s cricket and the world soon began to look forward to more in both the home and away venues. The 2029 World Cup will be the basis for considering developing infrastructure, talent scouting, global exposure and competitive readiness. Fixing the future tournament dates and locations provides players, boards and fans with a more succinct view thereby allowing better planning and promotion of women’s cricket at the top level to be more effective.

Also Read: Jay Shah’s Reforms Rewrite The Story Of Indian Women’s Cricket Glory Forever, Lifts The First World Cup Trophy