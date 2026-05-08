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Home > Sports News > Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCD vs OFC Live Match?

Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCD vs OFC Live Match?

Sporting Delhi host Odisha FC in ISL 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. Fans can watch SCD vs OFC live on Sony Sports Network and Fancode as both teams aim to revive disappointing campaigns with a crucial victory on Friday night.

Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC Live Streaming
Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC Live Streaming

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 16:07 IST

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Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCD vs OFC Live Match?

Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming: Sporting Club Delhi will turn hosts as Odisha FC travels to the national capital. The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the two teams. The two teams have had poor campaigns so far in the season. Sporting Delhi has managed to win only two games from their 10 matches. Meanwhile, Odisha, on the other hand, has only a solitary win from their 10 games. The hosts for the night come into this game on the back of a couple of draws and a loss. Meanwhile, Odisha FC last won a game on the 20th of March against NorthEast United. Since then, the Juggernauts have lost four games and drawn twice. 

With just one victory in their last ten games, Odisha FC is experiencing a challenging 2025–26 Indian Super League season. With just seven points scored, the Juggernauts’ consistency has been a big worry. Conversely, SC Delhi, who are now ranked 10th in the ISL standings with 10 points, have drawn two consecutive games. However, facing Odisha FC at home will be a challenging match as they want to secure a crucial victory to improve their ranking.

Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Friday, 8th May 2026.

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When will the Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match start?

The Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Friday, 8th May.

Where will the Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match be played?

The Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch the Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match in India?

The Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC Predicted Lineups

Sporting Delhi Predicted Lineup: Nora Fernandes (GK); Manoj Mohammed, Alex Saji, Rafael Ribero, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing; Augustine Lalrochana, Abdul Halik, Ousmane Fane, Mohammed Azhar, Matija Babovic, Joseph Sunny

Odisha FC Predicted Lineup: Amrinder Singh (GK), Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Carlos Delgado, Subham Bhattacharya, Hitesh Sharma, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalrinfela Khiangte, Rahim Ali, Isak Vanlalruatfela, VP Suhair

Sporting Delhi Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
May 2, 2026 Punjab FC Home Draw 0–0
Apr 26, 2026 Mohammedan SC Home Draw 2–2
Apr 17, 2026 Chennaiyin FC Away Loss 0–1
Apr 10, 2026 NorthEast United Away Win 3–0
Apr 5, 2026 Kerala Blasters Home Win 2–0

Odisha FC Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
May 4, 2026 Bengaluru FC Home Draw 1–1
Apr 28, 2026 East Bengal FC Away Loss 0–3
Apr 23, 2026 Kerala Blasters Away Loss 1–2
Apr 17, 2026 Mohammedan SC Home Draw 1–1
Apr 10, 2026 FC Goa Away Loss 1–3

Also Read: Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash

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Tags: ISL 2026ISL 2026 Live StreamingOdisha FCSCD vs OFC Live StreamingSporting DelhiSporting Delhi vs Odisha FCSporting Delhi vs Odisha FC Live Streaming

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Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCD vs OFC Live Match?
Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCD vs OFC Live Match?
Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCD vs OFC Live Match?
Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCD vs OFC Live Match?

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