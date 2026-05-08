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Home > Sports News > Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash

Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash

Manchester City is renaming the Etihad Stadium for the first time in 15 years ahead of the Brentford clash. Find out the heartwarming reason behind the temporary rebrand.

Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash (Image Source: X)
Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 14:20 IST

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Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash

After 15 years, Manchester City is seeing their much loved stadium go through a change which is even grabbing the attention of those in the football world. The Etihad Stadium, which has witnessed many thrilling moments, is set to get a new name, “The City in the Community Etihad Stadium”, as of the high-profile Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday, May 9, 2026. This change, which is only for a short time and was communicated on Thursday, May 7, is a celebration of the club’s annual Community Matchday. While Pep Guardiola’s players are under a lot of pressure to reduce their five-point deficit to the league leaders Arsenal, the club is using their global live broadcast to promote the 40 years of its official charity City in the Community (CITC).

What Is The Reason Behind The Temporary Etihad Stadium Name Change?

A major element of changing the stadium’s name involves a “total takeover” to highlight the social impact of City in the Community. CITC has helped shape Manchester’s community since 1986 and annually reaches more than 17,000 people with its health, education, and inclusion initiatives. The club’s decision to rename the stadium for this particular game is a strategy to promote the charity’s work to a worldwide audience of millions via broadcast. Supporters will encounter the new title on all the club’s physical signage, digital platforms, and the official matchday programme. Such a symbolic act is a strong indication of the club’s local connection while the entire world is focusing on the Premier League title race.

Etihad Stadium Name Change: How Is Ruben Dias Involved In The Manchester City Stadium Rebrand? 

The rebranding goes far beyond just a new name on the door. In a viral move, star defender Ruben Dias has recorded special travel announcements for the Bee Network buses and trams, guiding fans as they travel to the ground. Additionally, the player graphics used across the club’s social media channels for the Brentford game have been hand-drawn by local schoolchildren, adding a personal and artistic touch to the matchday experience. The first team squad has also made a significant financial contribution to CITC for the second year running, specifically to fund the City Mentoring programme, ensuring the initiative has a tangible impact long after the final whistle.

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Why Is The Brentford Match Crucial For Manchester City’s Title Hopes?

Despite the heartwarming celebrations off the field, the pressure on the pitch remains at an all-time high for Manchester City. Following a chaotic 3-3 draw against Everton earlier this week, the Sky Blues cannot afford to drop any more points if they hope to catch Arsenal. Brentford’s visit carries massive weight, and while the setting may feel slightly different with the temporary rebrand, the task for Guardiola’s side is straightforward: win. The focus on the community provides a brief moment of reflection, but the gruelling title sprint remains the ultimate priority as the 2025/26 campaign reaches its thrilling conclusion.

Also Read: Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

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Tags: Arsenal Title RaceBrentfordCharity MatchdayCITCCity in the CommunityEtihad CampusEtihad StadiumManchester CityManchester Evening NewsMedlock SquareNorth Stand ExpansionPep GuardiolaPremier League 2026Ruben DiasSky Blues

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Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash

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Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash
Etihad Stadium Name Change: Why Manchester City Are Changing Their Home Stadium Name After 15 Years Ahead of Brentford Clash
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