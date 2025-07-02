Steve Smith Set To Play The Second Test: But Won’t Field In The Slips

Steven Smith, former Australian team captain is suffering from a compound dislocation of a finger and is likely to play the second test against the West Indies in Grenada but he will probably not field due to the condition of his finger.

He suffered the injury against South Africa at Lord’s.

Smith, who missed the series opener, batted for nearly an hour in his first training session since rejoining the Test squad last Sunday. On Tuesday, he practiced slip catches to slow bowling amid extensive discussions with coach Andrew McDonald and the team physio, also taking part in ground ball drills and receiving catches to prepare him for fielding in front of the wicket—a rare sight in Test cricket, as reported by cricket.com.au.

Alex Carey spoke to press stating that Smith had done everything expected of him to make a return.

Australia are preparing their cordon on the assumption that Smith will play. Beau Webster remained at second during practice after fielding there in the first Test, and Sam Konstas, who was at short leg and in the outfield during the first Test, came into third. Starc also caught some balls in the gully where he may slot in should Cameron Green move to the slips at any stage. In the first Test, Usman Khawaja stood at first slip to Lyon. Significantly, Josh Inglis, who filled Smith’s spot at No. 4 in Barbados, did not practice in the slips.

Another challenge for West Indies

West Indies coach, Sammy suggested West Indies may look to rejig their own slip cordon after spilling seven catches in the last Test, with Brandon King potentially moving to first, where he sometimes fields in white-ball cricket, and Roston Chase shifting to the gully although that is perhaps not an ideal position for a captain.

Australia enters the second Test in Grenada with a 1-0 series lead. In the first Test at Barbados, the West Indies delivered an excellent bowling performance, skittling the tourists for 180 in the first innings. Australia responded strongly, bowling out the hosts for just 190. In their second innings, Australia posted 310, setting a target of 301, which proved insurmountable as West Indies were dismissed for 141.

