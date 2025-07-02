Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Sports > Steve Smith Set To Play The Second Test: But Won’t Field In The Slips

Steve Smith Set To Play The Second Test: But Won’t Field In The Slips

Steve Smith, recovering from a finger injury, missed Australia’s first Test on their 2025 West Indies tour. Speculations have been made ahead of the second match, starting July 3 in Grenada.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 14:10:11 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Steven Smith, former Australian team captain is suffering from a compound dislocation of a finger and is likely to play the second test against the West Indies in Grenada but he will probably not field due to the condition of his finger. 

He suffered the injury against South Africa at Lord’s. 

Smith, who missed the series opener, batted for nearly an hour in his first training session since rejoining the Test squad last Sunday. On Tuesday, he practiced slip catches to slow bowling amid extensive discussions with coach Andrew McDonald and the team physio, also taking part in ground ball drills and receiving catches to prepare him for fielding in front of the wicket—a rare sight in Test cricket, as reported by cricket.com.au.

Alex Carey spoke to press stating that Smith had done everything expected of him to make a return.

Australia are preparing their cordon on the assumption that Smith will play. Beau Webster remained at second during practice after fielding there in the first Test, and Sam Konstas, who was at short leg and in the outfield during the first Test, came into third. Starc also caught some balls in the gully where he may slot in should Cameron Green move to the slips at any stage. In the first Test, Usman Khawaja stood at first slip to Lyon. Significantly, Josh Inglis, who filled Smith’s spot at No. 4 in Barbados, did not practice in the slips.

Another challenge for West Indies

West Indies coach, Sammy suggested West Indies may look to rejig their own slip cordon after spilling seven catches in the last Test, with Brandon King potentially moving to first, where he sometimes fields in white-ball cricket, and Roston Chase shifting to the gully although that is perhaps not an ideal position for a captain.

Australia enters the second Test in Grenada with a 1-0 series lead. In the first Test at Barbados, the West Indies delivered an excellent bowling performance, skittling the tourists for 180 in the first innings. Australia responded strongly, bowling out the hosts for just 190. In their second innings, Australia posted 310, setting a target of 301, which proved insurmountable as West Indies were dismissed for 141.

Also Read: Hetmyer Magic Seals Third Straight Win for Seattle Orcas

Tags: injurysteve smithtest cricketwest indies
Advertisement

More News

Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: BJP Slams Stalin’s ‘Sorry’, Demands Justice
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Surges To Career-High Rating After Scoring Twin Centuries
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas
Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?