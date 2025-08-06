LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Study Shows Fans Sour on Brock Lesnar's Shocking WWE Return

Study Shows Fans Sour on Brock Lesnar’s Shocking WWE Return

A study by The Action Network revealed that 82.4 percent of Reddit users reacted negatively to Brock Lesnar’s surprise WWE return at SummerSlam 2025. Despite a big in-arena pop, fans online expressed emotions like disgust and anger, raising doubts about WWE’s decision to bring him back amid controversy.

Brock Lesnar (Image Credit - X)
Brock Lesnar (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 22:17:00 IST

Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at SummerSlam 2025 left fans in shock, however not for the right reasons. While the WWE Universe erupted in the moment, a recent study shows that the long-absent Beast Incarnate may not be welcomed back with open arms by the wider fanbase.

Lesnar’s Shocking Comeback Stuns Crowd, However Leaves Questions

At SummerSlam, fans anticipated a jaw-dropping finish to the WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. While the match ended cleanly with Rhodes reclaiming his title, the real shock came after the bell. Brock Lesnar returned for the first time in two years, attacking Cena in a brutal fashion. The live audience reacted with a loud pop—but behind the scenes, discontent was brewing.

Reddit Study Reveals Overwhelming Negativity

According to a study by The Action Network, which analyzed 2,500 Reddit mentions of Lesnar’s return, fan sentiment was heavily negative. Among the 1,362 non-neutral comments, a staggering 82.4 percent expressed dislike for his comeback. Emotions like “disgust” (22.5 percent), “sadness” (22.5 percent), and “anger” (17.8 percent) dominated, while only 6.4 percent of users expressed “joy.”

This blowback seems tied not just to Lesnar’s part-time status, but to his alleged connection to the Janel Grant lawsuit involving Vince McMahon. Despite no formal resolution to that matter, TKO Group has brought him back, leading many fans to question the company’s ethics.

WWE’s Mishandling of Fan Sentiment Raises Eyebrows

WWE’s PR response hasn’t helped matters. The SummerSlam press conference was cancelled, and during a post-show segment, Triple H awkwardly pretended that fans chanting “We want Kross” were actually saying “We want Brock.” This disconnect may further alienate fans.

While a final Cena vs. Lesnar showdown might generate buzz, the real challenge lies ahead: can WWE repair Lesnar’s image, or is the backlash too loud to ignore?

Tags: Brock LesnarSummerSlam 2025WWE

