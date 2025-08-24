Styled And Scored, Viktor Gyokeres’ Festivity Silences Rival Supporters

In his debut in the Premier League playing at home with the Arsenal team, Gyokeres scored two goals in a sensational 5-0 victory over Leeds United and the attribute given to him is said to be like Thierry Henry since he is also powerful in what he does. His play also provided a symbolic boost to the fans who are increasingly optimistic about the season with two wins, two clean sheets, and a slew of goals a part of the managers preseason demands that Arsenal meet.

Viktor Gyokeres and his iconic celebration

However, the contribution of the striker did not end in scores. Gyokeres inaugurated his goal with his customary, face defining maneuver, the mask. In his second, he went even further and ran his fingers through his hair in front of the camera as a retort to the negative comments on his hair flicks at Manchester United as well as also lacking a good involvement in the first game. Gyokeres was later asked after the game whether it was intended as a jibe at those who complain and responded “Yeah it might be”. The fans reacted to this instantly, eagerly praising his subversive humour, one said he must be a person who is chronically online, another called him Ballon d’Or Hair.

📸 – Viktor Gyökeres was doing hair flicks after his goal after getting trolled about it the entire week. pic.twitter.com/avy65gGlh1 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 23, 2025

Goal scorers of the match

Among the newcomers who also performed exemplary in the Arsenal dominant win are Jurrien Timber, who netted twice, Max Dowman (15), who won a penalty and Bukayo Saka, who added another goal. Regardless of the attacking fireworks the day concluded with worries, with Martin Odegaard and Saka ending up injured.

A combination of these objectives, boisterous celebrations, youthful spice, and opposition encapsulated a joyful Arsenal match to which, Gyokeres is a leading player to look out in this current season.

Also Read: Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?